GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Awards New York Bay Capital, LLC Investment Banking Contract

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) ( www.globestarthera.com ) headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. The company is pleased to announce New York Bay Capital, LLC as their cross-border and U.S. financial advisor and private placement agents focused solely on qualifying accredited investors recognized under the registration exemptions provided for under relevant SEC requirements and related rules and regulations."

Selecting New York Bay Capital, LLC is a significant step forward for GlobeStar Therapeutics," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "GlobeStar has made tremendous progress toward our goal of running a clinical trial on our patented solution. This is the next step in the process toward helping millions with neuromuscular disease around the globe."GlobeStar's patented solution has the potential to change the lives of millions of Muscular Dystrophy patients across the globe.

This life-changing neurodegenerative disease is at the forefront of the CDC and FDA's radar. The entire GlobeStar Therapeutics team understands the importance of meeting the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other life-changing neurodegenerative diseases.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, GlobeStar's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation can be found at www.globestarthera.com .

