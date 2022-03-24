Alcon Board of Directors proposes to elect Raquel C. Bono, M.D. as a new Board member

Shareholders asked to exercise voting rights exclusively by sending voting instructions to the independent representative due to closed format

Proposed dividend of CHF 0.20 cash per share with expected record date of May 2 and payout date on May 5

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2022.

Due to the continuing tense situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a precautionary and prudent measure, Alcon's Board of Directors decided to hold the AGM in a closed format without the personal attendance of shareholders as permitted by Swiss ordinance and for the safety of Alcon's shareholders and associates. Alcon asks its shareholders to exercise their rights at the AGM exclusively by sending in voting instructions to the independent representative identified in the voting materials.

Alcon's Board of Directors proposes to the AGM to elect Raquel C. Bono, M.D. as a new Board member. A board-certified trauma surgeon and retired Vice Admiral, US Navy Medical Corps, Dr. Bono was the first female three-star admiral in the medical field in the history of the US Navy, as well as the first Asian-American woman promoted to Vice Admiral. Dr. Bono has been Chief Health Officer at Viking, Inc. since November 2020 and a Principal at RCB Consulting since October 2019. She brings to the Alcon Board more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership roles and an extensive track record in the healthcare industry and the areas of government relations and regulatory/public policy.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, has been published in the Swiss Gazette of Commerce on March 24, 2022 and is available online at https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/event-details/2022/2022-Annual-General-Meeting/default.aspx.

Agenda for Alcon's 2022 AGM

1. Approval of the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2021 2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee 3. Appropriation of earnings and declaration of dividend as per the balance sheet of Alcon Inc. of December 31, 2021 If approved by the shareholders, a dividend of CHF 0.20 in cash per share will be payable with the record date expected to be May 2, 2022 and the payout date in Switzerland expected to be on or around May 5, 2022. The Swiss withholding tax of 35% will be deducted from the gross dividend amount. 4. Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee 4.1 Consultative vote on the 2021 Compensation Report 4.2 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office, i.e., from the 2022 Annual General Meeting to the 2023 Annual General Meeting 4.3 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following financial year, i.e., 2023 5. Re-election and election of the Chair and the Members of the Board of Directors 5.1 Re-election of F. Michael Ball (as Member and Chair) 5.2 Re-election of Lynn D. Bleil (as Member) 5.3 Re-election of Arthur Cummings (as Member) 5.4 Re-election of David J. Endicott (as Member) 5.5 Re-election of Thomas Glanzmann (as Member) 5.6 Re-election of D. Keith Grossman (as Member) 5.7 Re-election of Scott Maw (as Member) 5.8 Re-election of Karen May (as Member) 5.9 Re-election of Ines Pöschel (as Member) 5.10 Re-election of Dieter Spälti (as Member) 5.11 Election of Raquel C. Bono (as Member) 6. Re-election and election of the members of the Compensation Committee 6.1 Re-election of Thomas Glanzmann 6.2 Re-election of Karen May 6.3 Re-election of Ines Pöschel 6.4 Election of Scott Maw 7. Re-election of the independent representative 8. Re-election of the statutory auditors

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. An example of a forward-looking statement includes, among others, statements Alcon makes regarding the payment of a dividend.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005766/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com