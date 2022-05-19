Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 19:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: Derivatives: Adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (166/22)

The correction refers to the number of shares after the offer. Adjustment
factor and new contract size are corrected accordingly. 

The Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom), with
the support of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
held on January 24, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are
entitled to seven (7) new shares for every ten (10) shares held. The
subscription price is SEK 106 per share. The Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070112
