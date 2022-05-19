NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: Derivatives: Adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (166/22)

The correction refers to the number of shares after the offer. Adjustment factor and new contract size are corrected accordingly. The Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom), with the support of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 24, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for every ten (10) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 106 per share. The Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070112