Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press Release: Update on Cialis Rx-to-OTC Switch Actual Use Trial

Update on CialisRx-to-OTC Switch Actual Use Trial

Paris. May 30, 2022. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed Sanofi that its planned Actual Use Trial (AUT) to support the Rx-to-OTC switch for Cialis (tadalafil) has been placed on clinical hold due to matters surrounding the protocol design. Sanofi's AUT has not yet recruited any patients. Sanofi continues to work with FDA to move the Cialis program forward and will engage the Agency in upcoming meetings as we determine next steps.

About Cialis

Currently only available with a prescription, Cialis is a tablet taken to treat erectile dysfunction (ED), the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and both ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH. Cialis is the only PDE-5 inhibitor treatment that offers men a choice when it comes to treatment for erectile dysfunction - Cialis for use as needed and Cialis for once daily use. To learn more about Cialis, visit www.cialis.com (http://www.cialis.com).



Cialis is not for women or children. It is important to note that Cialis is not to be taken with medicines called "nitrates" such as isosorbide dinitrate or isosorbide mononitrate which are often prescribed for chest pain; or with recreational drugs called "poppers" like amyl or butyl nitrite, as the combination may cause an unsafe drop in blood pressure; or if allergic to Cialis or Adcirca (tadalafil), or any of its ingredients. Anyone who experiences any symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as rash, hives, swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, or difficulty breathing or swallowing, should call a healthcare provider or get help right away.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

