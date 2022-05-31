Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Ekobot AB (publ) (269/22)

Correction refers to last trading day, marked in bold below. Trading in EKOBOT AB (publ) paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is 7 June, 2022. Short name: EKOBOT BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017831274 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 25587 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8-604 22 55.