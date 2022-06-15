ONEMEDNET CORP.: OneMedNet Appoints Eric Casaburi to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data through its proven OneMedNet iRWD, today announced the appointment of Eric Casaburi to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2022. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knight Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed. Upon merger completion, Mr. Casaburi's role on the board will transition from the private company to the publicly traded company named OneMedNet to be listed under the symbol ONMD.

With more than 25 years of health, wellness and leadership experience, Mr. Casaburi, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (and Founder) of Serotonin Centers, health and anti-aging wellness centers, joins the OneMedNet Board with extensive knowledge in the health and wellness industry. Mr. Casaburi is an experienced entrepreneur and CEO with a track record of demonstrated growth in the health and wellness industries. Mr. Casaburi currently is the leader and founder of Lifespan Capital and leads a group at Tiger 21 Orlando as Chair, focusing on his unique approach to successfully transition entrepreneurs to disciplined managers of wealth. Mr. Casaburi was the Founder and CEO, and is a current board member of RetroFitness, where he created a successful fitness center business with $150 million per year in sales and expanded into a sought-after fitness franchise. Mr. Casaburi is also the author of "Just Make Money!: The Entrepreneur's Handbook to Building the Life of Your Dreams." Mr. Casaburi began his career at age 23, building his first fitness center in Brick, NJ.

"On behalf of OneMedNet's Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Eric to the Board at this exciting time for the Company, as we embark on the journey towards being a publicly traded company," Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet stated. "Eric is a proven innovator and strong business development professional. It is imperative our board consists of industry veterans with impressive track records and Eric brings all the above."

Mr. Casaburi commented, "I am both thrilled and honored to be joining the board of OneMedNet at such an exciting and pivotal time in the Company's history. I look forward to leveraging my relevant industry expertise to grow OneMedNet's unique value proposition with a goal of ultimately creating value for future shareholders of the Company."

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements.

