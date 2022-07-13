Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group chooses HTWO fuel cell systems for the next generation of hydrogen buses in Europe

Turin, 13th July 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG), through its brand IVECO BUS, announces that it will partner with HTWO to equip its future European hydrogen-powered buses with world-leading fuel cell systems.

HTWO, as a fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group, was first released in December 2020 with Hyundai's strong commitment to hydrogen economy. With its proven fuel cell technology utilized in Hyundai FCEVs, HTWO is expanding the provision of fuel cell technology to other automobile OEMs and non-automobile sectors to make hydrogen available for everything.

Moving forward quickly to spearhead the mobility of the future, IVECO BUS is already participating in European tenders for fuel cell buses powered by HTWO. Furthermore, the recently announced plan to restart production of buses in Italy will provide another opportunity to manufacture new buses powered by HTWO's hydrogen fuel cells. This initiative aims to leverage the exceptional technology and competencies of both entities in the urgently needed renewal of Italy's public transport.

Domenico Nucera, President of the Bus Business Unit at Iveco Group, said: "By collaborating with an industry leader like HTWO, built upon Hyundai's 20-plus years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology, we at IVECO BUS can respond rapidly to customer requests for zero-emission vehicles powered by cutting-edge propulsion technology. We have already started submitting public tenders for hydrogen-powered buses and will continue in the coming months; as we go on playing our leading role in the energy transition of Europe's mass passenger transport segment."

Hyundai HTWO is a fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group, which has been at the forefront of ushering in the hydrogen economy with the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Hyundai TUCSON ix35 in 2013, followed by its FCEV lineup, including Hyundai NEXO SUV, ELEC CITY Fuel Cell Bus andXCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck. With proven fuel cell technology utilized in the automobile sector, Hyundai MotorGroup made the decision to expand the provision of fuel cell technology to other automobile OEMs and non-automobile sectors, such as maritime, railway and power generation. In December 2020, Hyundai MotorGroup introduced HTWO and continues to develop new hydrogen business opportunities for a better future for all.

