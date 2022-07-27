Transparency Market Research: Binder-free electrode market is expected to be valued at US$ 381.9 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

Rising understanding on environmental safety is expected to fuel the demand for binder-free electrodes in the upcoming years





Surge in the product demand from varied end-use industries from Asia Pacific is bolstering the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global binder-free electrode market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031. The TMR study focuses on offering key insights different factors influencing the market growth. Furthermore, it sheds light on emerging trends of the binder-free electrode market.

Players operating in the binder-free electrode market are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop environmental-friendly products. This aside, companies are using merger and acquisition strategies in order to expand their businesses in the global binder-free electrode market.

Binder-free Electrode Market: Key Findings

Conventional electrodes with binders comprise hazardous solvents that show adverse impact on the environment. Due to rise in the understanding about the conservation of the environment among people from across the globe, the need for the development of renewable energy and latest environmentally-friendly energy storage systems is being increasing in the recent years. Batteries are considered as key energy storage systems as the nature of renewable energy sources is internment, states binder-free electrode market outlook by TMR.





In the recent years, the popularity of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is being increasing owing to their different advantages including high cell voltage, high energy and power density, long cycle life, and wide operating temperature range. Hence, there has been a surge in the use of LIBs with smaller size and higher capacity. This factor is prognosticated to result into the development of active materials that can help in offering high specific capacity and minimizing inactive materials, according to a TMR study on the binder-free electrode market.





A conductive substrate is utilized in place of conventional binder. Generally, conductive substrate works as a binder-free electrode in order to decrease inactive materials, wherein active materials can be placed on specific adhesion sites of conductive substrates. Owing to the ability of active materials to firmly stay attached on the conductive substrate, they help in improving the electron conductivity, which in turn, can result into improved energy density. The demand analysis of the binder-free electrode market by TMR notes that the global market is projected to gain a valuation of US$ 381.9 Mn by 2031.

Binder-free Electrode Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in inclination toward the adoption of non-hazardous electrode in order to achieve environmental safety is fueling the sales growth in the global binder-free electrode market





Increase in the use of flexible batteries in varied consumer electronics products is resulting into largest opportunity for the binder-free electrode market players

Binder-free Electrode Market: Regional Analysis

The binder-free electrode market in Asia pacific is prognosticated to hold 73.2% share of the total market by 2024. The growth of the Asia Pacific binder-free electrode market is ascribed to many factors including increase in the use of binder-free electrodes in different end-use industries including consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, and energy storage system.





pacific is prognosticated to hold 73.2% share of the total market by 2024. The growth of the binder-free electrode market is ascribed to many factors including increase in the use of binder-free electrodes in different end-use industries including consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, and energy storage system. Players in the binder-free electrode market are projected to attract sizable growth avenues in North America due to rise in the inclination toward the use of energy storage systems including sodium-ion batteries, potassium-ion batteries, and lithium-ion batteries in the region, states report by TMR

Binder-free Electrode Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dan Carbon

GrafTech

SGL Carbon Germany

Graphite India Limited

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

ACS MATERIAL LLC

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon Japan

GRAPHENE NANOCHEM PLC

XG SCIENCES

Nippon Carbon Japan

HEG India

HAYDALE LIMITED

Binder-free Electrode Market Segmentation

Type

Carbon Foam

Graphene

Graphite

Carbon Fiber

Germanium

Others

Process

Chemical

Physical

Electrical

Application

Lithium-ion Batteries

Sodium-ion Batteries

Potassium-ion Batteries

Others

End-use

Automotive and Transportation

Energy Storage

Industrial

Defense

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

