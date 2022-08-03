BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN Community selects the winner of BEOPENGrowFood Open Call to support UN's SDG2

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENGrowFood, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The open call 'BE OPEN Grow Food' was dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture all over the globe.

Sustainable agriculture may sound intimidating to non-farmers, but it is achievable in every household, even urban ones. Not everyone has space for a garden, some of us have to work with a window box, a flower bed or fire escape, but we all have our possibilities for growing food, and doing so in the most sustainable way available to us - through recycling and composting, repurposing plastic and fabric, controlling every step of the growing process, reconnecting with the nature, etc.

We asked people to explore the variety of fresh food production available in our everyday lives, and share their vision of how we can grow our own food in our unique ways with the global community by joining our #BEOPENGrowFood Instagram open call.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENGrowFood hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Zurich, Switzerland, to Dina Klimentieva for the pictures of a lovely window-sill herb and vegetable garden, and the first little harvest of the season.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.





