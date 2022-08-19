Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.08.2022 | 18:40
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 19

For immediate release

19 August 2022

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19 July 2022 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 6,134,167 that a market total of 35,948 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 991.19 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 40,676,330. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 40,676,330 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 170 4913

