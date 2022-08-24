Dental Veneers Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 8.3% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental veneers market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of oral diseases, disorders, and conditions, growing demand for aesthetic dental procedures, evolving dental tourism worldwide, and increasing disposable income in developing regions are some of the factors contributing to market growth.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, the porcelain veneers segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 59.5% as they are strong caps placed on the front surface of teeth to improve the appearance. Although they are more expensive than the other veneers, they have a life span of around 20 years. Hence, they are the most preferred type of veneers.

On the other hand, the composite veneers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as they are easier to replace at a cheaper cost.

Based on end-use, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 pertaining to the rising number of dental clinics and independent dentist practices across the world.

North America held a majority of the market share of 48.7% in 2021. The technological improvements in the area of diagnosis are driving the oral and dental solutions market in North America .

held a majority of the market share of 48.7% in 2021. The technological improvements in the area of diagnosis are driving the oral and dental solutions market in . The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. Some of the countries in the Asia Pacific , including China , India , and Thailand , are heavily inhabited and recognized for their cost-effective dentistry; as a result, these countries are the final stop for dental tourism patients.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Dental Veneers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Porcelain Veneers, Composite Veneers), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Veneers Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the worldwide economy. Several regions were on lockdown, prohibiting overseas markets and enforcing immigration restrictions, contributing to a slowdown in the improvement of the healthcare industry, particularly dentistry. Dental services were severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic as dental care was closed owing to the imposed social distancing guidelines. However, the market is now witnessing a recovery trend, and dental care services are getting back on track.

The availability of innovative materials and techniques has resulted in the development of newer approaches to managing dental disorders. Cosmetic dentistry has transformed patient perspectives related to dental products such as dental veneers. As these procedures are gaining popularity, more people are realizing that they can improve the appearance of their teeth with satisfactory results. The pursuit of better facial features has increased the demand for cosmetic dental intervention. With age-related dental problems, the geriatric population as a whole has fueled the expansion of this industry. Also, the growth of aesthetic dentistry around the world has been largely attributed to dental tourism.

List of Key Players of the Dental Veneers Market

Glidewell Laboratories

Coltene

Dentsply Sirona

DenMat

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

