BIS Research Study Projects the Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market to Reach $2.06 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled FLT3 Inhibitors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.88%.





As per the study, the market was valued at $400.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $2.06 billion by 2032.

The scope of the report exclusively covered emerging and established pharmaceutical companies that are actively involved in developing and manufacturing different drug class therapies intended for the treatment of cancers with FLT3 positive mutations such as acute myeloid leukemia, renal cell carcinoma, and others.

In this report, monotherapies and combination therapies have been considered as a part of the study, such as Rydapt, Xospata, and Vanflyta. In addition, potential pipeline products are included in the study currently in their late development stage or have met their endpoints, such as Crenolanib, Dovitinib, and SKLB1028.

The global market covers major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

The detailed study is a compilation of 17 market data tables and 105 figures spread through 152 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032."

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the FLT3 inhibitors market:

Introduction of novel products

Increasing incidence of acute myeloid leukemia

Rising research and development investments

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High treatment costs impacting the adoption rate

Disease relapse in FLT3 mutated AML

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Vaishali Chauhan, Research Analyst, BIS Research, "The global FLT3 inhibitors market is a small segment of the entire tyrosine kinase inhibitors market and is growing. Moreover, along with it, the rising interest of the pharmaceutical industry in developing and marketing novel drugs for treating blood cancers with FLT3 positive mutations is making headway in the growth of the global FLT3 inhibitors market. Until recently, patients suffering from FLT3 mutated AML were mainly treated with chemotherapy, which was not very efficient at improving survival rates. A new group of drugs known as FLT3 inhibitors is enhancing the outlook for people with the FLT3 positive mutation."

View the report on Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Cullinan Oncology, LLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.

AROG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Novartis International AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market

In March 2021 , Astellas Pharma's Xospata (Gilteritinib) met the overall survival endpoint in the COMMODORE trial of subjects having FLT3 mutated relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

, Astellas Pharma's Xospata (Gilteritinib) met the overall survival endpoint in the COMMODORE trial of subjects having FLT3 mutated relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. In December 2021 , Allarity Therapeutics submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dovitinib as a third-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

, Allarity Therapeutics submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dovitinib as a third-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In June 2021 , Cullinan Oncology received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the FDA for CLN-049 to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Reasons to Buy this Report

This exclusive report on the FLT3 inhibitors market will help in the following ways:

Aids in drug development

Helps in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Helps in understanding and comparing different commercialized products

Aids in understanding the potential pipeline products

Assists in exploring different indications

Supports in analyzing the competitors' key developments

Who should buy this report?

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies involved in drug development to treat FLT3 mutated AML should buy this report.

