Additional DTS products and features to be unveiled at IFA in Berlin

Hot on the heels of a string of wins at the 2022-2023 EISA Awards, DTS will showcase several new offerings at IFA in Berlin, bringing its award-winning hi-res wireless sound to more home theater systems. DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), now offers the highest range of hi-res audio support of any whole home wireless solution. With new products launching at IFA, DTS Play-Fi will be the only whole home wireless solution to support 7.1.4 surround sound, which offers more channels for a higher-caliber audio experience.

"We are excited to be partnering with leaders such as Vestel and Philips to bring the extraordinary DTS Play-Fi sound experience to more homes around the world," said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. "As we approach our 30th anniversary, DTS continues to be the benchmark for the highest-quality sound that delivers immersive entertainment experiences."

IFA attendees will get the first look at Vestel's first DTS Play-Fi enabled TVs. Vestel is a renowned manufacturer of TVs under several licensed brands, including Toshiba and JVC. The addition of Play-Fi gives Vestel TVs access to leading music services, such as Tidal and Amazon Music. Additional functions include: multi-room audio capabilities for music and TV sound, a portable listening experience that extends TV audio to iOS and Android mobile devices and interoperability with more than 400 Play-Fi products from 30+ brands. Play-Fi will be made available as an OTA update in select TV models, with new models launching soon.

In addition, DTS Play-Fi Home Theater for TVs is coming to Philips' award-winning OLED+937, OLED807, and PUS8807 "The One" TV lines. DTS Play-Fi Home Theater is the first technology to provide wireless surround sound using the TV's built-in Wi-Fi. No dongles, cables, or wires are needed to create an immersive sound experience directly from the TV.

For 2022, Play-Fi Home Theater has added more ways to customize the listening experience including:

Using a pair of speakers as Left and Right for the front channels, with or without a dedicated center channel, to create a wider front soundstage

Using the TV's built-in speakers as a center channel for improved imaging and dialogue clarity

Using a stereo amplifier to drive rear surround speakers for additional flexibility including in-wall architectural installations

All-New DTS Play-Fi Home Theater for Speakers

The award-winning wireless surround sound technology for TVs is coming to speakers. DTS Play-Fi Home Theater for Speakers will power a whole new generation of products with immersive playback support for music and movies. Users can mix-and-match soundbars and speakers, incorporating upfiring sound elements, with subwoofers to create wireless speaker configurations from 2.0 up to 7.2.4, a first for any Wi-Fi based system. This technology is now available in the new Philips Fidelio FB1 Soundbar, the FS1 Speaker, and the FW1 Subwoofer.

Gapless Playback Arrives on DTS Play-Fi

Gapless playback is supported in the latest 8.1 release of the DTS Play-Fi App. With the latest update, listeners can enjoy their favorite albums without experiencing interruptions or "gaps" in playback between tracks. High resolution, up to 24-bit/192kHz, gapless playback is supported across available music services, including local playback and from media servers, on compatible devices. For more information, download the latest Play-Fi App for Android, iOS or Kindle Fire.

DTS Play-Fi won big at the 2022-2023 EISA Awards, announced in mid-August, with eight partner products taking home Best Product awards, including soundbars, TVs, and speakers from Philips, Hisense, Loewe, SVS, and TCL. Half of all TV and soundbar EISA Award 2022-2023 winners used DTS Play-Fi as their connectivity solution. To learn more about DTS Play-Fi, visit www.play-fi.com. To see a full list of new DTS Play-Fi partner products coming to market and learn more about the products recognized at the EISA awards, visit https://xperi.com/ifa-2022/.

IMAX Enhanced, which brings the IMAX experience to home entertainment in partnership with premium consumer electronics manufacturers and Hollywood studios, has also grown its presence in 2022. In the first half of the year, the IMAX Enhanced ecosystem added new certified devices from partners including TP Vision, Vestel, LG, TCL, Sony and Hisense.

Safe Harbor Statement

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

