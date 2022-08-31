DGAP-News: Society Pass Incorporated

NASDAQ: $SOPA Don't Miss This Interview with Raynauld Liang, CFO of Society Pass, Inc.



31.08.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Contact Details Dennis Nguyen: Founder, Chairman & CEO +1 877-440-9464 dennis@thesocietypass.com Company Website https://thesocietypass.com

News Source: News Direct



31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

