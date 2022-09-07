STRAX: Urbanista Phoenix Wins Three Awards at IFA 2022 Trade Show

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 07, 2022 / STRAX (STO:STRAX) (FRA:NOBC) STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, which recently launched the headphones Urbanista Phoenix - the world's first true wireless, active noise cancelling earphones powered by light - wins three awards at the IFA 2022 trade show in Berlin. Trusted Reviews, Android Authority and Billboard, award Urbanista Phoenix as the best of IFA 2022.

In August, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista, launched Urbanista Phoenix together with the Swedish innovation company Exeger. At IFA 2022 in Berlin, one of the world's largest trade shows for consumer electronics, Urbanista Phoenix wins three awards as the best of IFA 2022 from three seperate tech reviewers.

"I am excited to see our ground-breaking headphones Urbanista Phoenix being noticed by several independent tech reviewers. We see great potential in this unique earphone product and I believe these awards are only marking the start of the commercial success we bring to the table with Urbanista Phoenix and our sustainable technology partnership with Exeger," says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.

About Urbanista Phoenix

Urbanista Phoenix is the world's first true wireless, active noise cancelling earphones powered by light. The earphones have modular Powerfoyle solar cells, seamlessly integrated into it which can convert all forms of light, indoor or outdoor, into clean device-powering energy. The cells are applied to the Phoenix charging case, removing the need for cables or cords.

Phoenix's battery reserve offers an impressive 32 hours of playtime that guarantees you never run out of charge - even in low light conditions. The earphones also feature advanced hybrid active noise cancelling technology and noise reduction microphones that filter out ambient sounds so that you can enjoy music and crystal-clear calls without distractions, even in crowded spaces. Phoenix offers users their first-ever truly wireless earphone experience.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, RichmondFinch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas and Diesel. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Attachments

Urbanista Phoenix wins three awards at IFA 2022 trade show

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714947/Urbanista-Phoenix-Wins-Three-Awards-at-IFA-2022-Trade-Show