Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
WKN: A0Q2FS ISIN: NO0010405640 
08.09.22
10:30 Uhr
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.09.2022 | 12:05
PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Correction: PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

Borkenholm AS has on 8 September 2022 purchased 4,000 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech") at an average price of NOK 1.948 per share. Borkenholm AS is a related party to board member Hilde Furberg.

After the transaction, Hilde Furberg and her related parties holds 8,000 shares in PCI Biotech.

Release updated with attachment.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in MAR (regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse) as implemented in Norway in accordance with section 3-1 of the Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Skjema for melding om transaksjoner Borkenholm AS 08092022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a25d42da-d910-4dd8-ab05-5abe10c42806)

