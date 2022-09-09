Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office: Yantai, China invites Russian journalists to celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival

YANTAI, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong business daily.

Yantai City, surrounded by mountains and seas, is located in the east of Shandong Peninsula, bordering on the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea. It has four distinct seasons and beautiful scenery. It is a famous tourist resort at home and abroad. On the occasion of the Mid Autumn Festival, in order to better let foreign media reporters have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Yantai, from September 7 to 8, the Information Office of the Yantai municipal government specially invited reporters from Russia's first TV station and Russia's Tass News agency to Yantai to visit some subsidiaries and units, and make moon cakes for the Mid Autumn Festival with Russian reporters.

On December 28 last year, the development plan of Yantai Huang Bohai new area was officially released. Yantai has its own provincial-level new area. From the perspective of goal orientation, it is to build a high-level strategic hub for opening up to Northeast Asia, a demonstration area for a strong marine province, and a national high-end equipment manufacturing base. In the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea new area, Russian reporters visited the representative enterprise Rongchang biopharmaceutical on the spot. After more than ten years of development, Rongchang biopharmaceutical has formed an integrated systematic drug development capacity and has a strong sustainable new drug project output capacity. At present, there are 3400 enterprises in the field of biological medicine in Yantai, including 55 enterprises with sales income of more than 100 million yuan, and 6 enterprises have entered the top 100 domestic pharmaceutical industry.

Yantai also put forward the new goal of creating a national carbon peak and carbon neutrality demonstration zone. In Haiyang, nuclear heating is the first in China, becoming the first "zero carbon" heating city in the country, and the heating price of residents has been reduced by 1 yuan per square meter. Foreign media reporters came to the scene to learn about the operation of nuclear heating projects. At the same time, foreign media reporters also came to the noodle shop of "Chinese good man" Jiang Changlun to listen to his story of delivering breakfast for free in order to let environmental sanitation workers have a warm breakfast in the cold winter morning.