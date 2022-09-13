Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A0F7BK ISIN: FR0010220475 
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 09:03
Waterfall Security Solutions: WATERFALL SECURITY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY PARTNERSHIP WITH ALSTOM

Waterfall's industrial cybersecurity products are trusted by critical infrastructures worldwide

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the Operational Technology (OT) security company, today announced a collaboration agreement to secure safety-critical and reliability-critical operations networks for railways and public transport with Alstom, the global leader in smart and green mobility. Increased digitalization and interconnectivity in rail systems enhance system efficiencies and the passenger experience, but also make transport infrastructures more exposed to cyber-attacks. In a world driven by digital, having assurance that data and connected systems are protected is a basic requirement to ensure continuous operations for all transport authorities.

Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall and Eddy Thésée, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom

This partnership is an important response to the growing digitalization and connectivity in metros and railways. It is also in line with the rail industry's own acknowledgment that cyber threats must be made a priority. This priority is reflected in Europe's new TS 50701 standard and the new US TSA 1580-21-01 and 1582-21-01 Security Directives.

"Operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience are two clear focuses for Alstom. The increased network integration that is needed to achieve these goals are exposing railway networks to new and evolving threats," said Eddy Thésée, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom. "Our partners ability to provide physical protection of OT and control networks while seamlessly integrating those networks with business automation systems has become essential to efficient operation."

"Our global partnership with Alstom is driven by a shared commitment to secure critical infrastructures such as railways, metros, and light train systems," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall. "Together, we bring to public transport operators Waterfall's expertise and technologies, which have been proven and applied in other critical infrastructures, including electric power, oil & gas and water treatment systems. Together, we will support rail operators in their challenge to meet cybersecurity imperatives, standards and legal requirements."

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

Contact:
Anna Plot
Waterfall Security Solutions
info@waterfall-security.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896071/Waterfall_Security_Solutions.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Waterfall Security Solutions Logo

© 2022 PR Newswire
