Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA ISIN: NL0015000LU4 Ticker-Symbol: R3D 
Tradegate
15.09.22
14:02 Uhr
5,064 Euro
+0,008
+0,16 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9005,05109:40
4,9414,97609:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2022 | 09:05
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group terminates collaboration with sennder

Turin, 16September 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) announces the unwinding of the relationship with sennder Technologies, which was related to their logistics services. The Group will move forward with its own advanced application programming interfaces to enhance its fleet management offer, through standalone solutions as well as via new collaborations.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20220916_PR_Iveco_Group_sennder (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/976ea27a-764e-41b2-a340-5a00ca825357)

IVECO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.