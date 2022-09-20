BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV returned +5.4% during the month of August (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



World markets were impacted by central banks' commitment to bring inflation under control, despite the risks to the growth outlook. Whilst economic data showed weakness in July, the data was generally better than expected in August, as shown by economic surprise indices. Global inflation pressures also started to ease on the back of lower commodity prices. However, the level of uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy remains elevated, particularly in Europe. In China, economic data was weaker following continued Covid related restrictions and power shortages that have impacted on economic activity. Consequently, commodity markets more broadly came under pressure, with natural gas an exception due to Russia reducing supply to Europe, which drove power prices higher. Against this uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, world markets came under pressure, with the MSCI All Country World Index returning -3.9% during the month of August.



Within the traditional energy space, the Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 13.4% and 11.2%, ending the month at $97/bbl and $90/bbl respectively. Russia continued to reduce natural gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline following additional sanctions and switched off the pipeline after the month end. The EU reported that gas storage had reached its target of 80%.



Mined commodity performance was negative during the month, with iron ore (62% fe), copper and gold prices down by 16.2%, 1.1% and 2.5% respectively. Turning to the miners, we saw some production issues through the reporting season but cost inflation generally wasn't as bad as feared and companies remain focused on dividends and buybacks. Supply-side issues were particularly notable in the copper market, where we have seen over 600k tonnes of production downgrades this year.



Within the energy transition theme, global regulatory momentum continues for sustainable energy. The US passed the $369bn Inflation Reduction Act, which contained major provisions in support of increasing the pace of decarbonisation. The policy actively supports all aspects of the energy transition on a level not seen before. Key points include an extension of tax credits for wind and solar power for at least 10 years; EV battery and materials sourcing; low carbon hydrogen production, new EV tax credits and EV charging infrastructure; building sector support to reduce emissions and carbon capture and storage.



20 September 2022



ENDS