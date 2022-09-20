Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.09.2022 | 12:51
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 20

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 August 2022 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeSixOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value5.4%-3.9%12.4%38.4%92.6%114.6%
Share price11.6%-9.6%7.4%49.3%117.4%126.3%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:130.44p
Net asset value cum income1:132.03p
Share price:127.25p
Discount to NAV (cum income):3.6%
Net yield:3.4%
Gearing - cum income:5.4%
Total assets:£177.4m
Ordinary shares in issue2:134,356,194
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):0-20%
Ongoing charges3:1.21%
1 Includes net revenue of 1.59p.
2 The Company does not have any shares held in treasury at the present time.
3 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any interest costs and excluding taxation for the year ended 30 November 2021.
Sector Overview
Mining40.0%
Traditional Energy37.2%
Energy Transition22.7%
Net Current Assets0.1%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis% Total Assets^Country Analysis% Total Assets^
Mining:
Diversified17.4Global55.8
Copper7.6USA21.0
Industrial Minerals7.0Canada10.4
Aluminium3.0Latin America5.1
Steel2.2Germany3.4
Diamonds0.9Australia2.7
Nickel0.7Ireland0.5
Iron0.6France0.5
Gold0.6India0.5
Subtotal Mining:40.0
Net Current Assets0.1
-----
Traditional Energy:100.00
E&P19.3=====
Integrated11.4
Distribution2.3
Refining & Marketing2.1
Oil Services2.1
Subtotal Traditional Energy:37.2

Energy Transition:
Electrification7.0
Energy Efficiency7.0
Renewables4.5
Transport4.2
Subtotal Energy Transition:22.7
Net Current Assets0.1
----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current assets figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 5.5% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
CompanyRegion of Risk% Total Assets
GlencoreGlobal6.3
First Quantum MineralsGlobal
Equity2.8
Bond1.6
ValeLatin America
Equity2.7
Bond1.4
ShellGlobal3.9
ConocoPhillipsGlobal3.2
Albemarle Global3.1
Teck ResourcesGlobal2.9
BPGlobal2.9
NextEra EnergyUnited States2.8
Freeport-McMoRanUnited States2.8

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV returned +5.4% during the month of August (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

World markets were impacted by central banks' commitment to bring inflation under control, despite the risks to the growth outlook. Whilst economic data showed weakness in July, the data was generally better than expected in August, as shown by economic surprise indices. Global inflation pressures also started to ease on the back of lower commodity prices. However, the level of uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy remains elevated, particularly in Europe. In China, economic data was weaker following continued Covid related restrictions and power shortages that have impacted on economic activity. Consequently, commodity markets more broadly came under pressure, with natural gas an exception due to Russia reducing supply to Europe, which drove power prices higher. Against this uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, world markets came under pressure, with the MSCI All Country World Index returning -3.9% during the month of August.

Within the traditional energy space, the Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 13.4% and 11.2%, ending the month at $97/bbl and $90/bbl respectively. Russia continued to reduce natural gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline following additional sanctions and switched off the pipeline after the month end. The EU reported that gas storage had reached its target of 80%.

Mined commodity performance was negative during the month, with iron ore (62% fe), copper and gold prices down by 16.2%, 1.1% and 2.5% respectively. Turning to the miners, we saw some production issues through the reporting season but cost inflation generally wasn't as bad as feared and companies remain focused on dividends and buybacks. Supply-side issues were particularly notable in the copper market, where we have seen over 600k tonnes of production downgrades this year.

Within the energy transition theme, global regulatory momentum continues for sustainable energy. The US passed the $369bn Inflation Reduction Act, which contained major provisions in support of increasing the pace of decarbonisation. The policy actively supports all aspects of the energy transition on a level not seen before. Key points include an extension of tax credits for wind and solar power for at least 10 years; EV battery and materials sourcing; low carbon hydrogen production, new EV tax credits and EV charging infrastructure; building sector support to reduce emissions and carbon capture and storage.

20 September 2022

ENDS
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
© 2022 PR Newswire
