Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

20 October 2022

The date was incorrect on the announcement made on 20.10.2022 at 17:04.

It stated 19.10.2022 should have stated 20.10.2022.

As at the 20 October 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,159,070.

