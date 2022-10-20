Anzeige
20.10.2022
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 20

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

20 October 2022

The date was incorrect on the announcement made on 20.10.2022 at 17:04.

It stated 19.10.2022 should have stated 20.10.2022.

As at the 20 October 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,159,070.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP

Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com

+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Email: Alan.Ray@singercm.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

