Kushki Gets Ready for Cross-Border Payments With Kushki Mundial

The new business division and payment solution strengthen Kushki's value proposition, enabling global payment companies, orchestration layers, and large enterprise clients to engage locally across Latin America for payments with ease and speed

Kushki Mundial will be a key component of the company's strategy to continue its rapid growth trajectory achieved over the past few years

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Kushki, the payment technology company that connects Latin America through payments, announces the launch of its new business division, Kushki Mundial. Kushki Mundial will enable global companies based outside of the region to access Kushki's best-in-class Latin American payment solutions and attain the quality of service that these companies require but rarely realize with existing Latin American providers.

Leveraging direct connections across the region, Kushki Mundial helps global clients to achieve better authorization rates and gives them access to local alternative payment methods. Its proprietary platform alleviates the difficulty in cross-border payments, allowing more timely settlement of funds and additional revenue generation reaching new markets. All of this is made available via a single contract offering, one simple integration, and backed by the support and local knowledge of teams on the ground in all countries where the company operates.

"I am incredibly excited about the potential for Kushki Mundial to address the needs of global companies by providing a fast and easy route to start accepting payments or to improve existing operations in Latin America," says Andy Myers, General Manager of Kushki Mundial, adding that "we've built an amazing team of experienced payments leaders to unlock this massive potential of payments in the region."

Kushki Mundial is the latest step in Kushki's strategy to develop a modern payment infrastructure for Latin America, now connected to the rest of the world. The launch of the new business division follows several other significant milestones including the June announcement of its $186M Series B fundraising round valuing the company north of $1 Billion and the August acquisition of financial services company Billpocket in Mexico.

About Kushki:

Kushki, the world-class payment platform that connects Latin America through payments, helps businesses reduce the cost and complexity of payments online while improving acceptance rates and reducing fraud. With less than a decade of existence. Kushki operates locally in 5 countries and is expanding its footprint by leveraging local teams to deliver customized solutions for clients in each country.

