QS Quacquarelli Symonds: China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia-the largest-ever-featuring 760 universities: 61% declining, 14% improving, 15% unchanged and 10% brand-new.
Peking University claims Asia's top spot, breaking the National University of Singapore's four-year run in first. NUS falls to second while Tsinghua University comes third. China-Mainland has the most universities ranked, (128), followed by India (118) and Japan (106).
Top-20
2023
2022
1
2
Peking University
China-Mainland
2
1
National University of Singapore
Singapore
3
5
Tsinghua University
China-Mainland
4
3=
University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
5
3=
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
6=
7
Fudan University
China-Mainland
6=
6
Zhejiang University
China-Mainland
8
14
KAIST
South Korea
9
8
Universiti Malaya
Malaysia
10
10
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
China-Mainland
11
11=
The University of Tokyo
Japan
12=
11=
CUHK
Hong Kong SAR
12=
16
Yonsei University
South Korea
14
9
HKUST
Hong Kong SAR
15
13
Korea University
South Korea
16
15
Kyoto University
Japan
17
18
Seoul National University
South Korea
18
17
Sungkyunkwan University
South Korea
19
19
National Taiwan University
Taiwan
20
21
Tokyo Institute of Technology
Japan
- Japan and Chinaboast two universities each in the top-5 for Academic and Employer Reputation. The University of Tokyo tops both these metrics.
- India excels in research production, with three universities among the top-5 for Papers/Faculty.
- Considering only locations with 10+ ranked institutions, South Korea enjoys the highest concentration of top-20 universities while Malaysia has the highest concentration of top-50 (17%) and top-100 institutions (22%).
- Singapore and Hong Kong-SAR produce high-impact research, with two institutions each among the top-5 for Citations/Paper.
- Pakistan's Aga Khan University enjoys Asia's highest teaching capacity according to Faculty/Student Ratio.
- Five new entrants rank among top-100. Kazakhstan'sAl-Farabi Kazakh National University is the highest (44th).
- Iran boasts some of Asia's most highly trained faculty, according to QS' Staff with PhD indicator.
- Thailand achieves its best results for Academic Reputation, with five universities among top-100, while The Philippines for Employer Reputation, with four Filipino universities among top-100.
- Vietnam sees most improvement - 55% of its institutions rise.
Ben Sowter QS Senior Vice-President said: "China's sustained and substantial investment in higher education underpins today's success, with Peking University named Asia's best and Tsinghua University third-best. Singapore continues to punch above its weigh, with two top-5 universities.
Some Asian higher education systems face challenges due to declining population."
