QS Quacquarelli Symonds: China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia -the largest-ever-featuring 760 universities: 61% declining, 14% improving, 15% unchanged and 10% brand-new.





Peking University claims Asia's top spot, breaking the National University of Singapore's four-year run in first. NUS falls to second while Tsinghua University comes third. China-Mainland has the most universities ranked, (128), followed by India (118) and Japan (106).

Top-20 2023 2022



1 2 Peking University China-Mainland 2 1 National University of Singapore Singapore 3 5 Tsinghua University China-Mainland 4 3= University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 5 3= Nanyang Technological University Singapore 6= 7 Fudan University China-Mainland 6= 6 Zhejiang University China-Mainland 8 14 KAIST South Korea 9 8 Universiti Malaya Malaysia 10 10 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China-Mainland 11 11= The University of Tokyo Japan 12= 11= CUHK Hong Kong SAR 12= 16 Yonsei University South Korea 14 9 HKUST Hong Kong SAR 15 13 Korea University South Korea 16 15 Kyoto University Japan 17 18 Seoul National University South Korea 18 17 Sungkyunkwan University South Korea 19 19 National Taiwan University Taiwan 20 21 Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan © QS? https://www.topuniversities.com/

Japan and China boast two universities each in the top-5 for Academic and Employer Reputation. The University of Tokyo tops both these metrics.

Ben Sowter QS Senior Vice-President said: "China's sustained and substantial investment in higher education underpins today's success, with Peking University named Asia's best and Tsinghua University third-best. Singapore continues to punch above its weigh, with two top-5 universities.

Some Asian higher education systems face challenges due to declining population."

