Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 12:21
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd: Tianlong Showcases Innovative Smart PCR Lab Solution at Medica 2022

XI'AN, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 14 to 17, Tianlong's newly-launched smart PCR lab solution will showcase at Medica 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The innovative smart PCR lab solution from Tianlong can maximize resources by making the best use of people, space, and equipment, and empower the PCR laboratory with high productivity and high efficiency.

Tianlong team in Medica

How can we empower PCR lab?

Different from traditional PCR laboratories relying on manual and paper-based recording, Tianlong smart lab system can keep track of all the samples, and monitor the experiment status in real time, thus realizing rapid traceability of abnormal test results. Professionals have an unprecedented view of everything that is happening in the lab.

Paperless recording removes manual, error-prone workflows. The fully automatic instrument can improve lab efficiency and standardize the process. With the innovative smart laboratory system and interconnected automatic devices, nucleic acid testing efficiency in the lab can be greatly enhanced and data integrity can be ensured.

Overview of Tianlong smart PCR lab solution

The increased connectivity and automation allow labs to work more efficiently, leading to higher-quality data with less human labor and less human error. In the smart PCR lab, human labor can decrease by 75% and testing capability can increase by 160% in an 8-hour shift when compared with a traditional PCR lab. Tianlong smart lab solution is perfect for massive testing due to its high efficiency.

Up to now, Tianlong smart lab solution has been applied in many hospitals such as Beijing Children's Hospital, Beijing Tsinghua Changgeng Hospital in China mainland as well as some public health laboratory in Hong Kong, which has greatly empowered those labs with maximum efficiency.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide. We have a wide range of products covering from devices to reagents, including nucleic acid extractors, Real-time PCR systems, All-in-one molecular diagnosis systems, sample processing systems, liquid handling systems, and 300 kinds of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE, and FDA marks, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and have greatly helped the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, avian influenza, Ebola, Zika, and African swine fever.

Explore Tianlong: https://www.tlgenetech.cn/

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tianlongbiotech
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TianlongBiotech/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/TianlongBiotech

Contact us:
inquiry@medtl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947259/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947258/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tianlong-showcases-innovative-smart-pcr-lab-solution-at-medica-2022-301678270.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.