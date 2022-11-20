Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3615/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 46 was again a good week for ATX TR which gained 0,68 percent and closed above 6800. The best stock was Marinomed.The 20 percent fall of S Immo shares started long before the additional acceptance period for the CPI Property offer ended. The end was defined by the Austrian Takeover Commission at Friday 5 pm. News came from Wienerberger, Kapch TrafficCom (2), Rosenbauer, Vienna Insurance Group, Strabag, Semperit, DO & CO, Vienna Airport, Uniqa and ...

