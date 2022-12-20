DJ Cooper Standard Announces Fully Backstopped Private Offering of New First Lien Notes and Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Existing Senior Notes as Part of Refinancing Transactions

Cooper Standard Cooper Standard Announces Fully Backstopped Private Offering of New First Lien Notes and Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Existing Senior Notes as Part of Refinancing Transactions 20-Dec-2022 / 00:48 CET/CEST

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) ("CPS") today announced the commencement by CPS' wholly-owned subsidiary, Cooper Standard Automotive Inc. (the "Issuer"), of (i) a fully backstopped private offering (the "Concurrent Notes Offering") of USD580.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's newly issued 13.50% Cash Pay / PIK Toggle Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2027 (the "New First Lien Notes") to holders of the Issuer's existing 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Senior Notes) or their designees, (ii) an offer (the "Exchange Offer") to the holders of 2026 Senior Notes who participate in the Concurrent Notes Offering to exchange any and all of the Issuer's USD400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes outstanding for the Issuer's newly issued 5.625% Cash Pay / 10.625% PIK Toggle Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2027 (the "New Third Lien Notes", and together with the New First Lien Notes, the "New Notes") on a par-for-par basis and (iii) a consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") whereby the Issuer is soliciting, and holders of 2026 Senior Notes who tender pursuant to the Exchange Offer are required to deliver, consents to amend the indenture under which the 2026 Senior Notes were issued (the "2026 Senior Notes Indenture") to remove substantially all of the covenants, certain events of default and certain other provisions contained in the 2026 Senior Notes and 2026 Senior Notes Indenture. In order to approve the amendment to the 2026 Notes Indenture, consents must be delivered and not revoked in respect of at least a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the 2026 Senior Notes (the "Requisite Consents").

Certain actual or beneficial holders of 2026 Senior Notes representing approximately 62.7% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes (the "Backstop Parties") have agreed to subscribe for such holders' pro rata portion of New First Lien Notes in the Concurrent Notes Offering, tender their 2026 Senior Notes in the Exchange Offer and deliver their consents in the Consent Solicitation. In addition, the Backstop Parties have agreed to purchase 100% of the New First Lien Notes not otherwise purchased in the Concurrent Notes Offering pursuant to a backstop agreement (as amended, restated or otherwise modified in accordance with its terms, the "Backstop Agreement") between the Issuer and the Backstop Parties, dated as of December 19, 2022.

An eligible holder of 2026 Senior Notes must subscribe for USD1,450 principal amount of New First Lien Notes pursuant to the Concurrent Notes Offering for a cash purchase price equal to 96.00% of the principal amount of New First Lien Notes subscribed for (the "Purchase Price") in order to participate in the Exchange Offer with respect to each USD1,000 principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes. In the Exchange Offer, eligible holders of 2026 Senior Notes will receive USD1,000 principal amount of New Third Lien Notes (the "Exchange Consideration") in exchange for USD1,000 principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes properly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted by the Issuer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, in cash on their exchanged 2026 Senior Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below).

The following table sets forth the Purchase Price and the amount of New First Lien Notes to be issued in the Concurrent Notes Offering and the total Exchange Consideration per USD1,000 principal amount of 2026 Senior Notes if validly tendered and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer:

Cash Principal Amount of New 13.50% Principal Amount of New 5.625% Title Submitted Principal Amount Cash Pay / PIK Toggle Senior Cash Pay / 10.625% PIK Toggle CUSIP No. of 2026 of 2026 Senior Secured First Lien Notes due Senior Secured Third Lien Notes (144A/Reg S) Senior by Notes Tendered by 2027 Received by Exchanging due 2027 Received by Exchanging Notes Exchanging Exchanging Holder Holder Holder Holder 5.625% 216762AF1/ Senior USD USD USD USD Notes U20608AC6 due 1,392 1,000 1,450 1,000 2026

The Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation will expire one minute past 11:59 PM, New York City time, on January 18, 2023, unless earlier terminated or extended (the "Expiration Date"). Tenders of 2026 Senior Notes may not be withdrawn after one minute past 11:59 PM, New York City time, on January 10, 2022, unless extended (the "Withdrawal Deadline"), except in certain limited circumstances as set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated December 19, 2022, issued in connection with the Concurrent Offering, Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (the "Offering Memorandum"). The Company plans to issue the New Notes promptly following the Expiration Date (the "Settlement Date").

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Concurrent Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to prepay the Issuer's existing senior term loan facility, redeem its existing 13.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and pay fees and expenses related to the Refinancing Transactions (as defined below) including a fee payable to the Backstop Parties as consideration for the Backstop Parties' backstop commitments. The Issuer will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of New Third Lien Notes in the Exchange Offer.

The Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum. Such conditions include, among other things, the receipt of the Requisite Consents, performance by the Backstop Parties of their obligations under the Backstop Agreement and effectiveness of the ABL Amendment described below. The consummation of the Concurrent Notes Offering is cross-conditioned on the consummation of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation. The Issuer reserves the right, subject to applicable law, (i) to waive any and all of the conditions of the Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer or the Consent Solicitation on or prior to the Expiration Date and (ii) to amend or terminate the Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer or the Consent Solicitation.

The Issuer is making the Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation only to eligible holders through, and pursuant to, the terms of the Offering Memorandum. None of the Issuer, the trustee of the 2026 Senior Notes, the trustees with respect to the New Notes, the dealer manager with respect to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, the Exchange and Subscription Agent (as defined below) or any affiliate of any of them, makes any recommendation as to whether (1) eligible holders of 2026 Senior Notes should subscribe to purchase New First Lien Notes or (2) eligible holders of 2026 Senior Notes should exchange 2026 Senior Notes for New Third Lien Notes and deliver consents in the Consent Solicitation, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Eligible holders of 2026 Senior Notes should read carefully the Offering Memorandum before making an investment decision to participate in the Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation. In addition, eligible holders of 2026 Senior Notes must make their own decisions as to whether to participate in the Concurrent Notes Offering, tender their 2026 Senior Notes in the Exchange Offer and provide the consent in the related Consent Solicitation.

Certain subsidiaries of CPS, including the Issuer, CS Intermediate Holdco 1 LLC ("Holdings"), Cooper-Standard Automotive Canada Limited and Cooper-Standard Automotive International Holdings B.V. entered into Amendment No. 3 to Third Amended and Restated Loan Agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement") with certain lenders, Bank of America, N.A., as agent, and other parties thereto (the "ABL Amendment" and, together with the Concurrent Notes Offering, the Exchange Offer, the Consent Solicitation, the entry into the Backstop Agreement and the application of proceeds of the Concurrent Notes Offering as set forth in the Offering Memorandum, the "Refinancing Transactions"), which Amended Credit Agreement will, upon its effectiveness on the Settlement Date, among other things, permit the consummation of the Refinancing Transactions.

The Refinancing Transactions may not be consummated on the terms described in this press release or at all. The complete terms and conditions of the Refinancing Transactions are set forth in the Offering Memorandum.

