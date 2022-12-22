Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 10:06
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN Art Launches New Format o f Regional Competition to Support Emerging Artists Worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, launches a new competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities - BE OPEN Regional Art.

With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN expert community team will start selecting those of the artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility.

Each regional stage will last 3 months, therefore 4 stages will be run a year, with a winner named for each of them. BE OPEN Art will start with the Eastern Mediterranean region that includes such countries as Cyprus, Turkey, the Greek Dodecanese islands, and the countries of Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel, Jordan and Egypt. Next, the focus of the competition will move to the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and Central Africa at the end of the year.

The regional winners will be awarded a money prize of EUR500, while a selection of artwork best representing the region will form an exhibition, in order to share the art with the wide public and celebrate the artists involved. For the first Eastern Mediterranean stage of the competition, the exhibition will presumably take place in Cyprus.

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina said, "We are thrilled to see how many remarkable emerging talents are featured in our BE OPEN Art gallery. While we do our selections, we realise that in some regions gaining visibility for a young artist may be a much harder task that in the others. That is why our new trend of work will focus on areas with less developed art market, to support those artists. BE OPEN Regional Art will facilitate them in getting deserved attention and an opportunity to have their say in the art and therefore affect lives of people who appreciate it. Our first art exhibition will hopefully take place in Cyprus; we look forward to showcasing the amazing art of the Eastern Mediterranean there."

The competition will run along the regular work of BOA, whose experts select 20 new artists for the gallery monthly, using online voting to name Artist of the Month and Artist of the Year.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-launches-new-format-o-f-regional-competition-to-support--emerging-artists-worldwide-301708370.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.