Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Frankfurt
30.12.22
08:00 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.12.2022 | 14:06
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 21

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

30 December 2022

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 84,492,749 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 84,492,749.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
© 2022 PR Newswire
