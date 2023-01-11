Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
11.01.2023 | 13:18
Quartr - Investor Relations made accessible: Quartr signs breakthrough deal with Sweden's largest online broker Avanza

Finance software startup Quartr signs a breakthrough deal with Sweden's largest online broker Avanza. Through this deal, Avanza, with almost two million customers, gets access to Quartr's database. This means that Avanza will be able to offer its customers crucial company information such as earnings calls, reports, and slide decks directly through its online brokerage platform.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed a significant milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing a breakthrough API deal with Sweden's largest online broker. This means that Avanza, with almost two million customers, will be able to offer crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks directly through its online brokerage platform. The Quartr API will help Avanza build stronger relationships with their customers and lead to increased transparency in the market.

"This is a very encouraging deal for both Avanza's almost two million customers and us. First-party information like this is considerably more valuable than noisy news feeds with contradictory analyst comments - certainly if you want to make rational investment decisions. We are convinced that our API solution will be value-creating for both investors and online brokers worldwide, and not least for public companies, as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience," comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

"We are convinced that better information leads to more well-thought-out investment decisions. Here, Quartr adds an important puzzle piece - therefore, it will be very exciting to see what we can do together to give investors better and more successful results," comments Nicklas Andersson, spokesperson and savings expert at Avanza.

CONTACT:

Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder, Quartr
sami.osman@quartr.com

