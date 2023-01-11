DJ Guerbet: Intrasense opens its share capital to the Guerbet Group, which announces its intent to file a voluntary tender offer under the same price conditions

Intrasense opens its share capital to the Guerbet Group, which announces its intent to file a voluntary tender offer under the same price conditions

Intrasense opens its share capital to the Guerbet Group, which announces its intent to file a voluntary tender offer under the same price conditions

Montpellier, France, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CET

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions ("Intrasense" or the "Company") announces that the Guerbet Group (FR0000032526 - GBT) has acquired a 39% stake in its share capital through a reserved share capital increase for a total amount of 8.8 million euros at an issuance price of 0.44 euro per share, representing a premium of 34.15% over the last closing price of the shares of Intrasense (the "Capital Increase").

Following this acquisition, Guerbet plans to file in the near future, on a voluntary basis, a proposed tender offer for the balance of the shares of Intrasense at a price of 0.44 euro per share, and for the securities giving access to the share capital of the Company (the "Offer"), in order to offer to Intrasense's shareholders, and to holders of securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, an immediate liquidity under the same price conditions, without any intent to delist Intrasense.

"Our goal is to accelerate our growth dynamic by continuing to invest in innovation and maximizing the distribution of our solutions. The presence of a reference shareholder in our capital such as Guerbet responds to this challenge. It provides us with the ability to penetrate our target markets much more rapidly and efficiently through an enriched offering and the optimization of our visibility within the global medical imaging ecosystem. We are delighted with this opportunity for Intrasense and welcome the great complementarity of our proposals", comments Nicolas Reymond, CEO of Intrasense.

"Our acquisition of a stake in Intrasense is a concrete expression of our desire to leverage the digital imaging technology and algorithms that we have developed over the past several years. This strategic partnership will enable us to benefit from proven expertise in the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinical routine of practitioners in imaging and oncology", said David Hale, CEO of Guerbet.

A joint development project in Artificial Intelligence

Intrasense has recognized expertise in the field of software solutions that facilitate and secure diagnosis, decision making and therapeutic follow-up in medical imaging, in particular thanks to its clinical orchestration capabilities of artificial intelligence, within the daily practice of clinicians.

Guerbet, a leading global player in the medical imaging market, has diversified its activities in the digital sector in recent years, notably by developing innovative artificial intelligence algorithms enabling the detection of liver lesions, prostate and pancreatic cancers and bone metastases. In November 2022, Guerbet took over all the algorithms developed in the framework of its partnership with Merative (IBM Watson) as well as their intellectual property, giving it the strategic latitude necessary to plan the marketing of these solutions.

Guerbet's acquisition of a stake in Intrasense will enable Intrasense to enhance its product offering and benefit from the support of a major shareholder to carry out the investments required to implement its growth plan. It will enable Guerbet to enhance the value of its technology and artificial intelligence algorithms.

As part of this project, Intrasense and Guerbet plan to enter into a licensing agreement in the first half of 2023 that would enable Intrasense to integrate and market Guerbet's artificial intelligence algorithms within its software platforms, thereby complementing the various partnerships already concluded in oncology. A collaboration agreement has been in place since October 2022 to study the technical feasibility of this integration and the two companies have also recently entered into a non-binding agreement on the main terms and conditions of the envisaged licensing agreement. This agreement was negotiated at arm's length. More specifically, it will enable Intrasense to integrate the algorithms developed by Guerbet for the detection of liver lesions, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and bone lesions,into its Myrian product offering and into its new oncology product line. Intrasense will be responsible for the clinical validation and regulatory registration of the products for which it will be the legal manufacturer.

Integration of numerous artificial intelligence technologies from Guerbet and third parties is in line with the 'clinical routine tools' strategy already initiated by Intrasense. The delivery of this strategy will strengthen Intrasense's high value-added offering in the global imaging market.

As a world leader in medical imaging, Guerbet is recognized for its expertise and has a global marketing and sales presence. Intrasense will benefit from this unique insight into various markets around the world, notably through a stronger presence at major world imaging conferences.

Thanks to these numerous assets, Intrasense, an autonomous structure linked to Guerbet, aims to continue to grow in its markets.

Main characteristics of the Share Capital Increase

Terms and conditions of the issuance

In the context of the Share Capital Increase, 20,000,000 new Intrasense shares (the "New Shares") were issued at an issuance price of 0.44 euro per share (including 0.05 euro of nominal value per share and an issuance premium of 0.39 euro per share) in favour of Guerbet, i.e. a premium of 34.15% compared to the closing price of the Intrasense share on January 10, 2023 (being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Share Capital Increase) and of 35.21% compared to the volume-weighted average price during the fifteen (15) trading days prior to the pricing of the Share Capital Increase. This transaction represents a fund raising of a total gross amount of 8,800,000 euros (issuance premium included).

The New Shares have been issued by way of a share capital increase with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in accordance with the 13th resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on September 1, 2022 delegating to the Company's Board of Directors the power to carry out a share capital increase reserved for a category of persons in accordance with article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code.

The settlement-delivery of the New Shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris are scheduled for January 13, 2023.

The New Shares will carry dividend rights and will be entitled, as from their issuance, to all distributions decided by the Company as from that date, will be traded on the same line as the existing shares (ISIN FR0011179886), and will be fully assimilated to the existing shares of the Company.

Following settlement-delivery of the New Shares, Guerbet will hold 39% of the share capital and 38.7% of the voting rights of Intrasense.

Impact on the shareholder's situation

The impact of the Share Capital Increase on the interest of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital (calculated on the basis of the number of shares making up the Company's share capital as of January 11, 2023) is as follows:

Shareholder's interest in % Non diluted basis Diluted basis* Before issuance of the 20,000,000 New Shares 1.00 0.93 After issuance of the 20,000,000 New Shares 0.61 0.58

* in the event of (i) the exercise of instruments giving access to the capital representing a maximum number of 1,041,666 potential new shares, and (ii) the issuance of the 1,388,848 free shares allocated and likely to be issued at the end of their respective vesting periods under the 2021-01 to 2021-05 plans.

Impact on shareholders' equity

The impact of the Share Capital Increase on the proportion of consolidated shareholders' equity per share (calculated on the basis of consolidated shareholders' equity as at June 30, 2022 and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as at January 11, 2023) is as follows:

Portion of equity (in euros) Non diluted basis Diluted basis* Before issuance of the 20,000,000 New Shares 0.10 0.11 After issuance of the 20,000,000 New Shares 0.23 0.23

* in the event of (i) the exercise of instruments giving access to the capital representing a maximum number of 1,041,666 potential new shares, and (ii) the issuance of the 1,388,848 free shares allocated and likely to be issued at the end of their respective vesting periods under the 2021-01 to 2021-05 plans.

Use of the proceeds of the issuance

The proceeds of the Share Capital Increase will be used by Intrasense to strengthen its offer in its key areas, by continuing its efforts in research and development, also through the integration of new artificial intelligence algorithms, thus completing the various partnerships already concluded to date.

Intrasense's investment strategy is based on:

-- A strengthening of the R&D teams around the integration of artificial intelligence and the development ofproduct lines in radiology and oncology. In radiology, this will enable implementation of a brand-new version ofthe Myrian platform in the coming years, based on new cloud and SaaS technologies. In oncology, it will acceleratethe functional enrichment of the solution currently under development;

