Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus receives order to deliver mobile hydrogen refueling stations and stationary storage to Deutsche Bahn

(Oslo, 9 February 2023) Hexagon Purus, through its wholly owned subsidiary Wystrach GmbH ("Wystrach"), a leading hydrogen systems supplier, has received an order for mobile hydrogen refueling stations and stationary storage from Deutsche Bahn, a leading provider of mobility and logistics services worldwide and the number one railway operator in Europe. Hexagon Purus' mobile hydrogen refueling stations and stationary storage including its type 4 hydrogen cylinders will be used for rail and other mobile applications in Germany. The value of the order is approximately EUR 2.5 million (approximately NOK 25 million).



Driving Energy Transformation

"Our mobile hydrogen refueling station offers a plug and play solution for our customer with one-day installation on-site", says Matthias Kötter, Head of Sales Wystrach, Hexagon Purus. "The mobile hydrogen refueling station enables emission-free logistics and intralogistics with no limit to where it can be deployed to support hydrogen fleet adoption".



About the market

The mobility sector is accountable for approximately 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in "hard to abate" sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in amongst other the mobility sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, more than 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.



Timing

Delivery of the hydrogen mobile refueling stations and stationary storage is scheduled from Q2 2023 to Q4 2023.



For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com



About DB Energie

Deutsche Bahn is one of the leading providers of mobility and logistics services worldwide and the number one railway operator in Europe. Founded in Germany, the company operates in over 130 countries and has more than 180 years of railway experience.On its way to climate neutrality in 2040 DB will replace all diesel powered vehicles and therefore invest in alternative drive technologies like hydrogen powered infrastructure to stay Germanys leading power suppliers for the train sector.



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.