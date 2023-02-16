Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
16.02.2023 | 15:48
Viettel Group: Meet with Viettel: the only Vietnamese Brand to Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2023

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group will be back with a full-scale booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest mobile-related exhibition, in Spain from February 27 to March 2.

Meet with Viettel: the only Vietnamese Brand to Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2023

Due to the pandemic, this will be Viettel's first onsite appearance at MWC Barcelona since 2019. Viettel is proud to be the only Vietnamese brand showcasing "Make-in-Vietnam" future technology in the event.

Viettel shows how it is shaping digital transformation for and with people from end-to-end 5G core solutions, Viettel Money - a digital financial ecosystem, intelligent operation center for e-government, cybersecurity system and digital twins.

In the 5G section, Viettel will present the advanced wireless technologies and announce the collaboration with international partners to produce OPEN RAN equipment. We would be glad to explore potential partnerships and are excited to share industry insights.

Together with new technology, Viettel also brings Vietnam's culture features to the biggest international event in the industry. The booth of Viettel gets inspired from the images of majestic terrace fields, a symbolic scenery of Vietnam. And it serves you the best coffee with the hope to bring to you a glimpse of traditional cultures.

Through this exhibition, Viettel looks forward to globally communicating its advanced technologies and businesses under the messages "Technology moves forward, but no one should be left behind".

EVENT INFORMATION

Hall 4, Booth 4E30

Fira Grand Via, Barcelona, Spain

About Viettel

Viettel Group is an international enterprise headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. The group has investments in 11 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin-America. Viettel has five business lines including telecommunications and information technology (IT); research and manufacture of electronic and telecommunications equipment; defense industry; cyber security and digital services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004239/Technology_with_a_heart__2048___800_px___3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-with-viettel-the-only-vietnamese-brand-to-exhibit-at-mwc-barcelona-2023-301748963.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
