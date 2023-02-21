Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement Correction

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement-CORRECTION

21 February 2023

The following amendment has been made to the "Dividend" announcement released on 17.02.2023 at 12:32.

The Company should have stated the dated of the announcement as 17 February 2023, rather than 17 February 2022.

All other details remain the same.

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 December 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 02/03/2023

Record date: 03/03/2023

Payment date: 31/03/2023

Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)

