The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, February 27
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:27 February 2023
|Name of applicant:
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|27 August 2022
|To:
|26 February 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|3,530,634
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|3,530,634
|Name of contact:
|Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3709 8734