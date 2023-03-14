XRP Healthcare: XRPH Joins Elite Cryptocurrencies on BitMart Exchange opening to millions of U.S consumers

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The XRP Healthcare token (XRPH) paired with (USDT) is now listed and live for trading on the BitMart Exchange, the recent listing will offer consumers and U.S based Citizens an opportunity to help positively influence the global healthcare industry.





XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain, its mission is to provide and make available a wide range of health-related products and services that are more accessible and affordable to the masses. The latest partnership with healthcare giant United Networks of America resulted in the Healthcare Prescriptions Savings Card, giving users a discount of up to 80% off their medications from over 68,000 pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart - a key feature of the prescriptions savings card is the holder will be rewarded in XRPH each time the card is used, bringing further utility to the token.

The listing with BitMart brings more liquidity to the XRPH token which the company also plans to use for fast payment transactions, targeting pharmerging countries.

The revolutionary Healthcare company recently appointed Dr. Marc O'Griofa to its team as Chief Medical Officer - Dr. O'Griofa is a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine and was the principal investigator for Project CASPER, which examined the sleeping patterns of International Space Station crew members.

Laban Roomes, Business Development Manager at XRP Healthcare, has expressed his enthusiasm, stating that "We are optimistic about the future, especially with the knowledge of the partnerships we are forming which span from mental health, holistic, and traditional medication. These partnerships are expected to bring new opportunities and expand the use cases for the XRPH token, making it even more attractive for consumers."

The founder of XRP Healthcare, Kain Roomes, stated his pride and excitement about the recent listing of the XRPH token on BitMart. In a recent statement Kain Roomes said,

"I am proud to say that XRPH will be officially listed on BitMart today, which is currently ranked in the top 15 exchanges by CoinGecko. We believe this listing will bring massive global awareness and support to XRP Healthcare, giving us access to millions of users to buy and trade our token, which includes US based citizens."

About XRP Healthcare

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.





