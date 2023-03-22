DJ FLORENTAISE: FLORENTAISE, the pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, launches its IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris

FLORENTAISE: FLORENTAISE, the pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, launches its IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris 22-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Saint-Mars-du-Désert, 22 March 2023

FLORENTAISE, the pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, launches its IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris

-- Capital increase of approximately EUR28 million, which may be increased to approximately EUR32.2 million ifthe Extension Clause is fully exercised and to EUR37 million if the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised

-- EUR12 million subscribed via debt compensation by the family holding company Floreasy

-- Subscription period: from 22 March 2023 until 4 April 2023 for the Public Offering (at 5:00pm OTC and8:00pm online) and until 5 April 2023 at 12pm for the Global Placement

-- Indicative price range of the Offering: between EUR9.44 and EUR12.76 per share

-- Eligible for PEA and PME-ETI (ex PEA-PME) equity savings plans[1]

Florentaise, a pioneer in low-carbon potting soils, announces the launch of its initial public offering for the admission of its shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris® market (ISIN: FR001400GO75 - Ticker Code: ALFLO).

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved the Prospectus under the number 23-078 on March 21st 2023, composed of the Registration Document approved on March 3rd, 2023 under the number I.23-006, a Securities Note, and a summary of the Prospectus (included in the Securities Note and copied in the appendix of this press release)

For more information on the planned IPO on Euronext Growth®, see: https://investir.florentaise.fr/en

Florentaise potting soils promote the preservation of peatlands,

A major ecological urgency to fight global warming

Peatlands are wetlands that account for only 3% of the world's surface area but capture 33% of the Earth's CO2, and host 50% of extremely rich biodiversity. Nearly half of the peatlands are now severely damaged due to their overexploitation[2].

"Working to cease the exploitation and drainage of peatlands is one of the most effective ways to eliminate carbon from the atmosphere and thus curb global warming" (IPCC - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, July 2022).

Today, the vast majority of potting soils sold to individuals and professionals (horticulturalists, nursery gardeners) still include peat, while the potting soils market is set to expand massively under the impetus of urban greening and the development of off-ground crops. In 2017, this market represented 112 million m3 worldwide for an estimated market volume of EUR6.7 billion and is expected to multiply by more than 4 to reach EUR28.3 billion by 2050[3]. To support this rapid development while preserving peatlands, ecological alternatives to peat-based compost are required urgently.

Florentaise has developed proprietary solutions to reduce the intensive exploitation of peatlands and the resulting enormous greenhouse gas emissions. Hortifibre® and Turbofibre®, Florentaise's patented wood fibres developed using wood chips and tree bark, are tried-and-tested alternatives to the peat used in potting soils. These two eco-responsible products have a carbon footprint 20 to 50 times less than that of the peat used in potting soils[4]. The ramp-up of these two products will enable Florentaise to shut down the last authorised national peatland, operated by Florentaise, in France in 2026 (Baupte, Channel).

The Group points out that peat already represents a minor proportion of its supplies with only 23% of the intrants used to produce potting soils. Thus, as of 30 June 2022, 77% of the raw materials used in the production of potting soils did not contain peat. The Group's objective is to continue to reduce, progressively over this decade, the proportion of peat in the raw materials used in the production of its potting soils in order to be eventually peatless. [5].

Florentaise, a French leader in potting soils and eco-innovative growing media

Founded in 1973, Florentaise is100% owned by the Chupin family. The Group employs 245 FTEs and had generated revenue of EUR57.5 million[6] at 30 June 2022. Today, more than 600 own brands and retail brand references are available from the major retailers such as Truffaut, Botanic, Aldi, LIDL and Intermarché, allowing Florentaise to sell nearly one in five bags of substrates in France to the general public and to cover 12% of the professional market. Its successful development in France has enabled the Group to extend its reach beyond its borders through a presence in six other countries (England, the Netherlands, India, China, Estonia and soon in the United States).

Since the Group's inception, innovations and R&D investments have been guided by a strong commitment to ecology with the early implementation of concrete measures to reduce its carbon footprint. This eco-awareness resulted in the implementation of a carbon footprint in 2009. Since that date, the Group has reduced the average carbon footprint of the potting soil delivered (per cubic meter) by more than 30%. It has notably reduced the impact of transport for each cubic meter delivered by around 47% thanks to the deployment of a multi-site strategy (9 sites currently), limiting the number of kilometres travelled by raw materials and finished products. Today, 65% of the raw materials used by the Group are sourced in France within a radius of less than 200 km from the production sites. 10% of raw materials are sourced within an average radius of more than 200 km in France and the balance (i.e. 25%) of raw materials mainly represents peat imported from the Baltic countries.

Hortifibre® and Turbofibre®, innovative peat alternatives for new low-carbon potting soils:

With 13 international patents from a R&D centre drawing on the support of more than a dozen experts, Florentaise is now an innovative player in the horticultural sector with more than 250 formulas tested each year and a pioneering position in low-carbon potting soil. Its lead in innovation and the environmental transition enabled the Group to market its patented Hortifibre® (from the 2000s) and Turbofibre® (from 2015) wood fibres, which are effective substitutes for peat. Porosity, drainage, aeration and water retention capacity, and agronomic performance are all on track, making it possible to forego the use of peat.

It is in terms of the environmental transition that the Hortifibre® and Turbofibre® raw materials stand apart, enabling a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 20 to 50 times over the entire product life cycle, compared to peat.

This innovative eco-offering is now competitive: with equal agronomic performance, a balanced mix of Florentaise solutions is 17% cheaper than a peat-based mix.

The "Bivis" production line, a tried and tested industrial tool used to produce Florentian wood fibres.

The manufacturing process for Hortifibre® and Turbofibre® wood fibres, which enables these products to achieve the performance necessary to replace peat, is unique and protected by Florentaise patents. These fibres are produced according to a specific process with a "Bivis" production line based on the extrusion and thermomechanical fibre refining of tree bark or wood chips of high-quality ingredients from the circular

economy, with the sawmill waste (wood chips, bark) used being collected from local sawmills, some of which source mainly from PEFC-certified forests[7]. The key advantages of this process are the complete sanitisation of output materials while controlling granulometry. These wood fibres can then be either incorporated into the finished potting soil sold to end consumers in France or to other potting soils manufacturers for distribution outside France.

In this context, Florentaise has acquired, from a partner manufacturer, several proprietary Bivis machines that it uses on its sites in France to manufacture potting soil while renting other Bivis machines to other land manufacturers based on an economic model that has recently transitioned to hourly rental and a maintenance contract (rental contract over a renewable 5-year period).

Since 2006, Florentaise has renewed its agreement with the manufacturing partner for the right to exclusive use and distribution of the Bivis for horticultural purposes; this agreement expanded to the international level in 2021. Under this renewable exclusivity agreement, no actor can develop and sell the same machines anywhere in the world without risking an intellectual property violation; this applies to both the industrial machine itself and to the outbound wood fibres. The products obtained, Hortifibre® and Turbofibre®, are protected by Florentaise patents.

Sale of potting soil in France: strengthening its positions

In France, the Group already has a leading position among end consumers, representing 1 out of 5 bags sold in France (61% of the Group's revenue) and among professionals such as horticulturalists, landscapers and nursery gardeners (39% of sales).

Among the general public, the recent and persistent growth of the gardening industry should enable the Group to consolidate its position with existing customers looking for responsible products and also to conquer new brands seeking added value for consumers. As a reminder, the Group already has leading brands such as Truffaut, Botanic and Mr. Bricolage, Super U, Casino, Intermarché, Lidl and Aldi among its clients.

In the professional market, sales will be driven by the development of off-ground crops and the greening of cities.

Sale of potting soil in China: continued acceleration

