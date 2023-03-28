Eco-conscious luxury home fragrance brand Aluxury, extends its range

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluxury, a leading British luxury home fragrance brand, is delighted to announce the launch of a new luxury black aluminium finish for its popular Nebula Waterless Oil Diffuser. This new design adds an elegant touch to the already sophisticated diffuser, making it a stunning addition to any home.

The Nebula electronic oil diffuser , known for its waterless technology, provides an efficient and mess-free way to enjoy Aluxury's essential oil blends. With a rechargeable battery offering up to 120 hours of use and an impressive 80? coverage, the portable Nebula oil diffuser combines convenience, style, and performance. The new luxury black aluminium finish enhances the diffuser's aesthetics, making it a statement piece in any living space.

Alongside the launch of this new design, Aluxury is proud to highlight its collection of six exquisite essential oil blends: Harmonious, Nostalgia, Odyssey, Pyrus, Edulis, and Avalon. Each blend is crafted using a selection of top, middle, and base notes, offering unique scent profiles and well-being benefits. From calming and therapeutic to energising and revitalising, these essential oil blends are the perfect complement to the Nebula diffuser.

Aluxury's commitment to sustainability and well-being is evident in its range of products, which includes candles, reed diffusers, wax melts, and essential oils, all vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The brand's eco-friendly approach extends to its packaging, using FSC-approved, plastic-free materials.

Customers can now purchase the new luxury black aluminium Nebula Diffuser alongside the Aluxury essential oil blend collection, elevating the ambience and well-being in their homes. Discover the world of Aluxury today and experience the perfect blend of luxury, sustainability, and well-being.

About Aluxury: Aluxury is a British luxury home fragrance brand that offers a range of candles, reed diffusers, essential oil blends, wax melts, and accessories. Committed to sustainability and well-being, Aluxury's products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and packaged in eco-friendly materials. Aluxury supports mental health initiatives, tree planting, and ocean plastic reduction efforts with every purchase.

