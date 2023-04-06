Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Huge Demand for Construction Equipment Rental Across the UK & France; Industry Trend and Future Outlook 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton has Recently Published Two Exclusive Report on
The report considers the present scenario of the France construction equipment rental market and UK Construction equipment rental market and its market dynamics for 2023-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
THE UK & FRANCE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET
Report Attributes
Details
UK Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2028)
USD 5.57 Billion
CAGR (2022-2029)
5.54 %
France Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2028)
USD 4.25 Billion
CAGR (2022-2029)
4.55 %
Historic Year
2020-2021
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2029
Increase in Government Buildings Creating Huge Investment Opportunities in the UK Construction Equipment Rental Market
The UK construction equipment rental market is expected to reach USD 5.57 billion by 2029.
The UK government banned red diesel from April 2022, which is extensively used in construction equipment. The government took these vital steps to reduce carbon emissions & achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
The affordable housing scheme and investment in transport infrastructure such as roadways and new railway lines are expected to support demand for construction equipment renting in the UK. Warehouse expansion projects and growth in the logistics market due to consumer focus on online shopping post-pandemic are expected to drive demand for forklifts & telehandlers in the UK construction equipment rental market.
The UK government introduced new building regulations to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and homes to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2050. Under new regulations, CO2 emissions from new homes must be around 30% lower than current standards, and emissions from other buildings, including offices and shops, must be reduced by 27%. The government focuses on installing low-carbon technology, such as solar panels and heat pumps, on reducing building carbon emissions. In 2021, the government invested USD 6.6 billion to install low-carbon technology under the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Increase in Investment in Housing Sector
- Investment in the Development of Transit Facilities
- Investment In National HealthCare Plan
MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of Digital Technology
- Use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
- Building Decarbonization Investment
MARKET CHALLENGES
- Labor Shortage & Rising Building Material Prices
- Restriction in Supply of Construction Equipment
- Rising Flue Prices
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
- Economic Uncertainty
- Incorporation of Digital Technology
- The surge in New Equipment Prices
VENDORS
Prominent Vendors: Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kubota, Manitou, Kobelco, Hyundai Construction Machinery, Liebherr, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., and Yanmar
Rental Companies Profile: Ashtead Group plc., Loxam, Boels Rental, GAP Hire Solutions, Flannery, Ainscough, and Stevens Equipment Rentals
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Type
- Earthmoving Equipment:
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loaders
- Wheeled Loaders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Road Rollers
- Asphalt Pavers
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
- Other Construction Equipment
- Dumper
- Tipper
- Concrete Mixture
- Concrete Pump Truck
- End Users
- Construction
- Mining
- Warehouse & Logistics
- Others
Growth in Housing Renovation Projects to Benefit the France Construction Equipment Rental Market
The France construction equipment rental market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2029. In 2020, the French government planned to invest more than $100 billion in the France Relance 2030 program to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic. The investment was directed toward developing green hydrogen fuel, improvement of mobility, and support for the railway sector and biodiversity.
The French government aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. The government aims to control emissions by reducing mining production in the region and completely banning fossil fuel extraction by 2040. In 2021, $1 billion was allocated for developing nuclear power plants, followed by $1.9 billion for green hydrogen generation.
Several upcoming projects in France are expected to propel the demand for rental excavators. For instance, the development of the Paris Tour Triangle High-Rise Building includes constructing a 42-story triangular office building on an 80,000 m2 area at Porte de Versailles in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. Work on this project commenced in Q1 2022 and is estimated to be completed by Q1 2026. The cost of construction is estimated to be $755 million. The project intends to provide for the city's demand for hotel and office amenities.
The demand for demolition excavators increases in the French market due to their use in rebuilding and renovation projects. Crawler excavators with high greater durability are used for demolition. Hitachi Construction Machinery in Europe sells crawler excavators designed solely for demolition. Various online portals and companies such as Via-Mobilis, Ritchie bros, Equippo, & truck1 offer used demolition equipment in the French market. Liebherr, Hitachi & Kobelco majorly offer demolition excavators in the French market. The demand for these excavators is expected to grow due to rising redevelopment and renovation projects nationwide.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Government Investments in Public Infrastructure
- Growth in Home Renovation Projects
- Inflation & Supply Restraints that Restrict Construction Equipment Purchases
MARKET TRENDS
- Technology-integrated Rental Fleet to Support Net-zero Emission Goal
- Inclusion of Compact & Electric Equipment in Rental Fleet
VENDORS
Prominent Vendors: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Hyundai Construction Machinery, SANY, Kobelco, JCB, Yanmar, Terex Corporation, Kubota, JLG
Rental Companies Profile: Loxam, Kiloutou, Sarens, Bergerat Rentz, Mediaco, Uperio Group, SALTI, and Duma Rent
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Type
- Earthmoving Equipment:
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loaders
- Wheeled Loaders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Road Rollers
- Asphalt Pavers
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
- End Users
- Construction
- Mining
- Logistics & Warehouse
- Others
