Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Huge Demand for Construction Equipment Rental Across the UK & France; Industry Trend and Future Outlook 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton has Recently Published Two Exclusive Report on

UK Construction Equipment Rental Market & France Construction Equipment Rental Market.





The report considers the present scenario of the France construction equipment rental market and UK Construction equipment rental market and its market dynamics for 2023-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

THE UK & FRANCE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET

Report Attributes Details UK Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2028) USD 5.57 Billion CAGR (2022-2029) 5.54 % France Construction Equipment Rental Market Size (2028) USD 4.25 Billion CAGR (2022-2029) 4.55 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029

Increase in Government Buildings Creating Huge Investment Opportunities in the UK Construction Equipment Rental Market

The UK construction equipment rental market is expected to reach USD 5.57 billion by 2029.

The UK government banned red diesel from April 2022, which is extensively used in construction equipment. The government took these vital steps to reduce carbon emissions & achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The affordable housing scheme and investment in transport infrastructure such as roadways and new railway lines are expected to support demand for construction equipment renting in the UK. Warehouse expansion projects and growth in the logistics market due to consumer focus on online shopping post-pandemic are expected to drive demand for forklifts & telehandlers in the UK construction equipment rental market.

The UK government introduced new building regulations to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and homes to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2050. Under new regulations, CO2 emissions from new homes must be around 30% lower than current standards, and emissions from other buildings, including offices and shops, must be reduced by 27%. The government focuses on installing low-carbon technology, such as solar panels and heat pumps, on reducing building carbon emissions. In 2021, the government invested USD 6.6 billion to install low-carbon technology under the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund.

Download the Free Sample of the UK Construction Equipment Rental Market Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3762

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in Investment in Housing Sector

Investment in the Development of Transit Facilities

Investment In National HealthCare Plan

MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of Digital Technology

Use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

Building Decarbonization Investment

MARKET CHALLENGES

Labor Shortage & Rising Building Material Prices

Restriction in Supply of Construction Equipment

Rising Flue Prices

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Economic Uncertainty

Incorporation of Digital Technology

The surge in New Equipment Prices

Know More About the Market: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/uk-construction-equipment-rental-market

VENDORS

Prominent Vendors: Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kubota, Manitou, Kobelco, Hyundai Construction Machinery, Liebherr, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., and Yanmar

Rental Companies Profile: Ashtead Group plc., Loxam, Boels Rental, GAP Hire Solutions, Flannery, Ainscough, and Stevens Equipment Rentals

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixture



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction



Mining



Warehouse & Logistics



Others

Growth in Housing Renovation Projects to Benefit the France Construction Equipment Rental Market

The France construction equipment rental market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2029. In 2020, the French government planned to invest more than $100 billion in the France Relance 2030 program to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic. The investment was directed toward developing green hydrogen fuel, improvement of mobility, and support for the railway sector and biodiversity.

The French government aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. The government aims to control emissions by reducing mining production in the region and completely banning fossil fuel extraction by 2040. In 2021, $1 billion was allocated for developing nuclear power plants, followed by $1.9 billion for green hydrogen generation.

Several upcoming projects in France are expected to propel the demand for rental excavators. For instance, the development of the Paris Tour Triangle High-Rise Building includes constructing a 42-story triangular office building on an 80,000 m2 area at Porte de Versailles in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. Work on this project commenced in Q1 2022 and is estimated to be completed by Q1 2026. The cost of construction is estimated to be $755 million. The project intends to provide for the city's demand for hotel and office amenities.

The demand for demolition excavators increases in the French market due to their use in rebuilding and renovation projects. Crawler excavators with high greater durability are used for demolition. Hitachi Construction Machinery in Europe sells crawler excavators designed solely for demolition. Various online portals and companies such as Via-Mobilis, Ritchie bros, Equippo, & truck1 offer used demolition equipment in the French market. Liebherr, Hitachi & Kobelco majorly offer demolition excavators in the French market. The demand for these excavators is expected to grow due to rising redevelopment and renovation projects nationwide.

Download the Free Sample of the France Construction Equipment Rental Market Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3764

MARKET DRIVERS

Government Investments in Public Infrastructure

Growth in Home Renovation Projects

Inflation & Supply Restraints that Restrict Construction Equipment Purchases

MARKET TRENDS

Technology-integrated Rental Fleet to Support Net-zero Emission Goal

Inclusion of Compact & Electric Equipment in Rental Fleet

VENDORS

Prominent Vendors: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Hyundai Construction Machinery, SANY, Kobelco, JCB, Yanmar, Terex Corporation, Kubota, JLG

Rental Companies Profile: Loxam, Kiloutou, Sarens, Bergerat Rentz, Mediaco, Uperio Group, SALTI, and Duma Rent

Know More About the Market: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/france-construction-equipment-rental-market

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

End Users

Construction



Mining



Logistics & Warehouse



Others

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

UK Used Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028: The UK used construction equipment market is expected to reach USD 624.3 million by 2028. Government regulations to reduce carbon emissions from buildings are expected to support demand for used electric equipment, and the growth of newer used construction equipment are the trends impacting the growth of the UK used construction equipment market.

United Kingdom Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027: United Kingdom crane market to reach a volume of 5731 units by 2027. Mobile cranes accounted for the largest market share, and the vendors are expected to grab those opportunities to grow in the UK crane market.

France Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028:France tractor market is expected to reach 39,213 units by 2028. John Deere, New Holland, and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of over 50% in sold units.

France Used Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028: France used construction equipment market is expected to reach 21,058 units by 2028. Rising government investment in the upgradation of public transport and infrastructure due to the upcoming Olympic 2024 is expected to drive the demand for used construction equipment. Government investment in infrastructure projects & supply chain disruptions of new equipment support used construction equipment market.

ABOUT?US:?????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????????

CONTACT US?:????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??????

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huge-demand-for-construction-equipment-rental-across-the-uk--france-industry-trend-and-future-outlook-2029---arizton-301791739.html