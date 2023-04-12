Anzeige
12.04.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of product name for 21Shares AG (37/23)

As from April 13, 2023, 21Shares Ethereum ETP will change product name to
21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP. 

Current product name:  21Shares Ethereum ETP    
------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP
------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   CH0454664027         
------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 241764            
------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
