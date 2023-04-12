Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of product name for 21Shares AG (37/23)

As from April 13, 2023, 21Shares Ethereum ETP will change product name to 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP. Current product name: 21Shares Ethereum ETP ------------------------------------------------------ New short name: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: CH0454664027 ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged order book ID 241764 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.