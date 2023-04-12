DJ Potash's Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary - As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

Potash increasingly plays a key role in balancing crop productivity and environmental conservation in sustainable agriculture. Potassium promotes healthy plant growth, strengthens cell walls, regulates water balance, and aids in photosynthesis, protein synthesis, and the transport of nutrients. As a result, potash application can significantly improve crop yield, quality, and resilience to diseases and pests.

Therefore, businesses are preparing for the expected potash demand to rise. For instance, global resources company BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is investing heavily in its potash reserves in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Likewise, according to the US Geological Survey, the Paradox Basin in Utah is a highly prolific region known for hosting around 2 billion tons of underdeveloped, world-class potash resources. Sage Potash Corp (TSX.V: SAGE) is exploring a high-grade potash resource within the Southeast of the region, where it is pioneering a new scalable potash production approach. Sage is an ambitious growth stock ideally situated to address US potash needs, ensuring food security and reducing dependency on imports, which could potentially lower fertilizer costs. Its district-scale potash project here now totals 88,118.78 acres.

Meanwhile, Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is increasing its fertilizer production capability in Louisiana, with its President and CEO stating, "The outlook for our business is strong as we expect global supply issues to persist and demand for crop inputs to increase in 2023."

Sustainable agriculture aims to optimize how resources are used while minimizing environmental impact. Thus, a responsible application of potash is essential for achieving this balance. Overuse or improper application of potash can lead to environmental problems such as soil degradation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity. To address these issues, farmers must apply potash in a targeted and careful manner.

For instance, in India, agriculture serves as the main livelihood for about 60% of the population, increasing to 70% in rural areas. Farmers tend to practice intensive cultivation to fulfill food demands, which frequently leads to nutrient depletion and deteriorating soil quality. This decline in soil quality contributes to reduced fertility and poor production. Yet, reversing the consequences of continuous nutrient exploitation without adequate replenishment strategies becomes a time-consuming process.

A 2022 study authored by researchers from the Potash Research Institute of India, the International Potash Institute in Switzerland and the NCC Agri, Fertilizer, Soil & Water Management Expert in Israel assessed the impact of potassium depletion on soybean production in India, demonstrating that potassium-inclusive fertilization increases yield and profitability. Experiments revealed that plots receiving additional potash fertilizer showed significant soybean yield increases and profitability.

Precision agriculture techniques enable farmers to apply potash efficiently and accurately, ensuring that crops receive the optimal amount of nutrients while reducing the risk of environmental harm. These methods include soil testing, variable-rate application technology, and real-time monitoring. By utilizing precision agriculture, farmers can optimize potash use, resulting in better crop yields and reduced environmental impact. Factors such as soil moisture, rainfall, nitrogen dosing rate, and cultivar also influence the effectiveness of potassium application.

Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is helping farmers improve crop yields with Precision Planting by providing smart products that enhance planting, liquid application, and harvest operations. Its innovative solutions, which can be retrofitted to current equipment or integrated into new equipment, cover monitoring and measurement, liquid control and delivery, meters, downforce control, seed delivery, and emergence, thereby optimizing various aspects of farming operations.

By leveraging digital and physical tools, farmers can make informed decisions that enhance overall farm management, from seed selection to nutrient management and harvest optimization. Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is another company that is committed to providing farmers with cutting-edge precision ag tools that help improve productivity, preserve resources, and reduce waste.

It's increasingly evident that potash plays a vital role in sustainable agriculture, as it improves crop yields and profitability while minimizing environmental impact. By adopting responsible potash application practices and leveraging precision agriculture techniques, farmers can achieve a delicate balance between agricultural production and protecting the environment. That's why investing in research, education, and technology is critical to ensure the sustainable use of potash and the long-term viability of the global food system.

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), a leading global resources company, has around 80,000 employees and contractors, mainly in Australia and the Americas. As a top producer of major commodities such as iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal, the company's products are sold globally. BHP has awarded three new contracts for its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada, in partnership with local First Nation communities.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is a global agriculture company specializing in providing innovative solutions to tackle major agricultural challenges. It offers a diverse range of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services through a unique distribution strategy. With well-known brands and a robust technology pipeline, Corteva aims to boost farmers' productivity. Corteva Agriscience has commercially launched AdaveltT active, a novel fungicide with a new mode of action that protects against various diseases affecting crop yields.

Sage Potash Corp (TSX.V: SAGE) is an American potash exploration company that recently launched on the TSX Venture exchange. Its Sage Plain Property is a large-scale, high-grade potash resource within the Paradox Basin of Southeast Utah. The company is pioneering a new scalable potash production approach in the US with a short path to initial production. The company recently increased its land portfolio with the acquisition of 5,118.78 acres of private leases.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), the world's largest crop inputs and services provider, aims to feed a growing population sustainably. The company newly released its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting the company's progress in meeting its 2030 sustainability commitments. Notable achievements include documenting around one million acres of sustainable agriculture in North America and Australia, evaluating a new clean ammonia facility, exceeding targets for Indigenous economic impact in Saskatchewan, and awarding USD500,000 to ag-tech entrepreneurs focused on diversity and inclusion.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. With a differentiated brand portfolio including brands like Challenger®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®, AGCO delivers customer value through its Fuse® smart farming solutions. AGCO's Precision Planting recently won the prestigious Davidson Prize for its innovative Radicle AgronomicsT Solution. This award-winning solution combines agronomic knowledge with data-driven planting technology to help farmers improve crop yields and make better-informed decisions.

