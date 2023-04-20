CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on HippoFi, Inc.

The following corrects and replaces the hyperlink in the first paragraph of a release that ran earlier today

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on HippoFi, Inc., formerly known as ORHub, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB), a cutting-edge healthcare and fintech technology solutions provider. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/3LeZa05.

HippoFi, Inc. (formerly known as ORHub, Inc.), delivers cutting-edge healthcare and fintech innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multi-billion-dollar regenerative therapeutics and digital payments markets. PUR Biologics®, HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutic division, offers a portfolio of innovative biological products and proprietary technologies for bone growth in surgical spine procedures and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs. HippoFi-Pay, ORHB's Digital Payment division, is developing a novel business management software, which seeks to standardize processes at the point of surgical care with improved logistics and efficiencies.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews ORHB's high sales growth in its Regenerative Therapeutics division, future product innovation and evolution, along with strategic and operational inflection points, and the potential future impact of these events on the company and its valuation.

ORHB Experiencing Unprecedented Top-Line Growth

Goldman commented, "Led by its PUR Biologics division, the Company has quickly become a go-to player in the multi-billion-dollar Regenerative Therapeutics market. The PUR product line features popular, innovative products serving unmet needs. The products are designed for use in spine procedures and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs. Thus, we currently forecast June fiscal year sales will jump from $2.9M in FY23E to $28M in FY24E and $75M in FY25E. Plus, we project meaningful operating income to commence in FY24E."

Major Distributor Driving Sales, Ahead of New, Transformative Product Introductions

"ORHB's sales are driven by its distributor relationships, notably segment leader Precision Spine. The company's 207 sales distributors now offer the complete PUR biologic line to 280 hospitals and roughly 340 spine surgeons who perform 800 of these surgeries monthly," noted Goldman. "In addition, PUR has entered a new innovation and evolution phase, which features the development of transformative products that could be awarded 510(k) clearance in 2024."

Price Target Matches Peer Group Price/Sales Metric

"Our current 12+ month price target reflects a 4x price/revenue multiple on FY25E revenue, the same metric assigned to its peer group. We believe future upside to the target exists when taking into account a premium to FY25E sales and a 25x P/E on net income," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on HippoFi, Inc., formerly known as ORHub, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from HippoFi, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by the Company in the amount of $4000 for research report production and a press release. In 2020, GSCR was compensated $3500 by PUR Biologics, Inc. for a roll-up report.

CONTACT:

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750343/CORRECTION-BY-SOURCE-Goldman-Small-Cap-Research-Publishes-New-Research-Report-on-HippoFi-Inc