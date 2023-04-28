Kasei Holdings Plc - Half-Year Results

28 April 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Half-Year Results

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, announces its unaudited Half-Year results for the period ending 31 January 2023. The full unaudited financial statements will be uploaded to the Company website: https://kaseiholdings.com/.

Highlights:

The company continues to invest in exciting use cases and projects in the space such as a strategic investment in Alkimi.

https://www.alkimi.org/

Alkimi exchange is a decentralised replacement for inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is built on a directed acyclic graph-a revolutionary blockchain technology which provides a fast, scalable solution with 0% fraud, low transaction fees and complete end-to-end transparency. Alkimi reestablishes the intended value exchange between users, publishers and advertisers.

As part of the investment Kasei has received 500,000 tokens at a price of $0.115 in addition to warrants.

Post-period highlights:

The company has opened a position in GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin Trust)

Received investment of £164,099 from Aalto Capital at 12p per share

Outlook:

The Company acknowledges that there are still uncertainties and challenges that lie ahead especially in the regulatory environment for Digital Assets but remains positive on the future potential of the industry and sees encouraging signs of progress of companies in the space. We believe that we will be in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

The directors of Kasei Holdings PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their support.

Brendan Kearns - Chief Financial Officer

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

Fortheperiodended31January2023

Unaudited

period to Audited

period to 31 January

2023 31 July 2022

Notes £ £ Continuing Operations

Turnover

5,594

3,464 Gross profit 5,594 3,464

Administrative expenses

(145,665)

(687,828) Realised losses on Investments (76,257) -

Operating profit / (loss)

(216,328)

(684,364)





Tax on (loss)/profit





54,082





171,091 (Loss)/ profit for the financial period (162,246) (513,273) Other comprehensive income (31,656) (1,333,596)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(193,902)

(1,846,869)



Basic earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (pence)



Diluted (pence) 5



5 (0.007)



(0.007) (0.0635)



(0.0635)

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Fortheperiodended31January2023

Unaudited

period to 31 January

2023 Audited

period to 31 July

2022 £ £ FixedAssets

Intangible assets

1,388,619

1,460,292 Investments - 250 1,388,619 1,460,542 Current assets

Trade and other receivables

243,140

189,058 Cash and cash equivalents 473,396 648,338 716,536 837,396 Total assets 2,105,155 2,297,970 Current liabilities

Amounts falling due within one year

(58,557)

(57,437) Net current assets 657,979 779,959 Total assets less current liabilities 2,046,598 2,240,501 Net assets 2,046,598 2,240,501 Equity attributable to equity holder: Share capital 290,617 290,617 Share premium 3,639,253 3,639,253 Other reserves (1,207,753) (1,176,096) Profit and loss accounts (675,519) (513,273) Total equity 2,046,598 2,240,501





KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Fortheperiodended31January2023

Share

capital

£ Share

premium

£ Other

reserves

£ Retained

earnings

£ Total

equity

£

At 31 July 2022

290,617

3,639,253

(1,176,096)

(513,273)

2,240,501 Loss for the period - - - (162,246) (162,246) Shares issued during the period - - - - - Other reserves movement - - (31,656) - (31,656)

At 31 January 2023

290,617

3,639,253

(1,207,752)

(675,519)

2,046,599







KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Fortheperiodended31January2023

Unaudited

period to Audited

Period 31 January

2023 to 31 July 2022

Cash flow from operating activities £ £ (Loss) / profit before taxation (162,246) (513,273) Adjusted for:

Impairments of fixed assets

30,391

(1,468,358) Loss on disposal of intangibles 76,257 110,358 Taxation Charge (54,082) (171,091) Increase/(decrease) in debtors - (17,967) Increase in creditors 1,369 57,437 Net fair value gains/(losses) recognised in OCI (31,656) (1,333,595) Net cash generated from operating activities (139,967) (399,773)

Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (226,705) (3,958,693) Sale of investing assets 191,730 919,685 Purchase of unlisted other investments - (250) Net cash used in investing activities (34,975) (3,039,258) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares - 4,087,369 Net cash used in financing activities - 4,087,369 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents (174,942) 648,338

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

648,338

- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 473,396 648,338







KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Fortheperiodended31January2023

1.General information

Kasei Holdings plc is a public limited company incorporated on 09 July 2021 within the United Kingdom. The company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its principal place of business is 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the Aquis Exchange.

These condensed interim financial statements for the period ending 31 January 2023 were approved by the board of directors on 12thApril 2023.

The financial information set out in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for the purposes of section 434 of the Companies Act (2006).

The interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies inline with FRS 102, The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Copies of this interim report can be found on our website at www.kaseiholdings.com or can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office: 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ.

2.Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements for the period ended 31 January 2023 have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104, The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

3.Revenue and segmental results

The Company uses several factors in identifying and analysing reportable segments, including the basis of organisation such as differences in products and geographical areas. The Board of Directors, being the chief operating decision makers, has determined that for the period ended 31 January 2023 there is only one reportable operating segment.

4.Incometaxcharge

Income period tax is accrued based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate of 19 per cent.

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

Fortheperiodended31January2023

5.Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The following reflects the income and share data used and dilutive earnings per share computations:

Unaudited Year to 31 January 2023 £ Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company (193,902) Number of shares Basic weighted average number of shares 29,061,683 Effect of dilutive share options - Diluted weighted average number of shares 29,061,683

6.Dividends

During the interim period no dividend was declared to holders of the Company's ordinary shares in respect of the period ended 31 January 2023.

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

Fortheperiodended31January2023

7.Related party transactions

The Company has a related party relationship with its directors and related companies.

Unaudited 6 months to 31 January 2023 Other related parties £ Amounts owed by/(to) other related parties- KASEI Blockchain Ltd - Amounts owed by/(to) other related parties - Unaudited 6 Months to 31 January 2023 Audited period 31 July 2022 £ £ Directors Remuneration 22,250 22,250 22,250 22,250

