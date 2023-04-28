Kasei Holdings Plc - Half-Year Results
London, April 27
28 April 2023
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
("Kasei" or the "Company")
Half-Year Results
Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, announces its unaudited Half-Year results for the period ending 31 January 2023. The full unaudited financial statements will be uploaded to the Company website: https://kaseiholdings.com/.
Highlights:
The company continues to invest in exciting use cases and projects in the space such as a strategic investment in Alkimi.
Alkimi exchange is a decentralised replacement for inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is built on a directed acyclic graph-a revolutionary blockchain technology which provides a fast, scalable solution with 0% fraud, low transaction fees and complete end-to-end transparency. Alkimi reestablishes the intended value exchange between users, publishers and advertisers.
As part of the investment Kasei has received 500,000 tokens at a price of $0.115 in addition to warrants.
Post-period highlights:
- The company has opened a position in GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin Trust)
- Received investment of £164,099 from Aalto Capital at 12p per share
Outlook:
The Company acknowledges that there are still uncertainties and challenges that lie ahead especially in the regulatory environment for Digital Assets but remains positive on the future potential of the industry and sees encouraging signs of progress of companies in the space. We believe that we will be in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
The directors of Kasei Holdings PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.
I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their support.
Brendan Kearns - Chief Financial Officer
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
Fortheperiodended31January2023
|Unaudited
period to
|Audited
period to
|31 January
2023
|31 July 2022
Notes
|£
|£
|Continuing Operations
Turnover
5,594
3,464
|Gross profit
|5,594
|3,464
Administrative expenses
(145,665)
(687,828)
|Realised losses on Investments
|(76,257)
|-
Operating profit / (loss)
(216,328)
(684,364)
Tax on (loss)/profit
54,082
171,091
|(Loss)/ profit for the financial period
|(162,246)
|(513,273)
|Other comprehensive income
|(31,656)
|(1,333,596)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(193,902)
(1,846,869)
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
|Basic (pence)
Diluted (pence)
|5
5
|(0.007)
(0.007)
|(0.0635)
(0.0635)
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Fortheperiodended31January2023
|Unaudited
period to 31 January
2023
|Audited
period to 31 July
2022
|£
|£
|FixedAssets
Intangible assets
1,388,619
1,460,292
|Investments
|-
|250
|1,388,619
|1,460,542
|Current assets
Trade and other receivables
243,140
189,058
|Cash and cash equivalents
|473,396
|648,338
|716,536
|837,396
|Total assets
|2,105,155
|2,297,970
|Current liabilities
Amounts falling due within one year
(58,557)
(57,437)
|Net current assets
|657,979
|779,959
|Total assets less current liabilities
|2,046,598
|2,240,501
|Net assets
|2,046,598
|2,240,501
|Equity attributable to equity holder:
|Share capital
|290,617
|290,617
|Share premium
|3,639,253
|3,639,253
|Other reserves
|(1,207,753)
|(1,176,096)
|Profit and loss accounts
|(675,519)
|(513,273)
|Total equity
|2,046,598
|2,240,501
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Fortheperiodended31January2023
|Share
capital
£
|Share
premium
£
|Other
reserves
£
|Retained
earnings
£
|Total
equity
£
At 31 July 2022
290,617
3,639,253
(1,176,096)
(513,273)
2,240,501
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(162,246)
|(162,246)
|Shares issued during the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other reserves movement
|-
|-
|(31,656)
|-
|(31,656)
At 31 January 2023
290,617
3,639,253
(1,207,752)
(675,519)
2,046,599
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Fortheperiodended31January2023
|Unaudited
period to
|Audited
Period
|31 January
2023
|to 31 July 2022
Cash flow from operating activities
|£
|£
|(Loss) / profit before taxation
|(162,246)
|(513,273)
|Adjusted for:
Impairments of fixed assets
30,391
(1,468,358)
|Loss on disposal of intangibles
|76,257
|110,358
|Taxation Charge
|(54,082)
|(171,091)
|Increase/(decrease) in debtors
|-
|(17,967)
|Increase in creditors
|1,369
|57,437
|Net fair value gains/(losses) recognised in OCI
|(31,656)
|(1,333,595)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|(139,967)
|(399,773)
Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(226,705)
|(3,958,693)
|Sale of investing assets
|191,730
|919,685
|Purchase of unlisted other investments
|-
|(250)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(34,975)
|(3,039,258)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Issue of ordinary shares
|-
|4,087,369
|Net cash used in financing activities
|-
|4,087,369
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents
|(174,942)
|648,338
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
648,338
-
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|473,396
|648,338
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Fortheperiodended31January2023
1.General information
Kasei Holdings plc is a public limited company incorporated on 09 July 2021 within the United Kingdom. The company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its principal place of business is 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the Aquis Exchange.
These condensed interim financial statements for the period ending 31 January 2023 were approved by the board of directors on 12thApril 2023.
The financial information set out in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for the purposes of section 434 of the Companies Act (2006).
The interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies inline with FRS 102, The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Copies of this interim report can be found on our website at www.kaseiholdings.com or can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office: 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ.
2.Basis of preparation
These interim financial statements for the period ended 31 January 2023 have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104, The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
3.Revenue and segmental results
The Company uses several factors in identifying and analysing reportable segments, including the basis of organisation such as differences in products and geographical areas. The Board of Directors, being the chief operating decision makers, has determined that for the period ended 31 January 2023 there is only one reportable operating segment.
4.Incometaxcharge
Income period tax is accrued based on the estimated average annual effective income tax rate of 19 per cent.
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
Fortheperiodended31January2023
5.Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.
Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.
The following reflects the income and share data used and dilutive earnings per share computations:
|Unaudited Year to 31 January 2023
|£
|Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|(193,902)
|Number of shares
|Basic weighted average number of shares
|29,061,683
|Effect of dilutive share options
|-
|Diluted weighted average number of shares
|29,061,683
6.Dividends
During the interim period no dividend was declared to holders of the Company's ordinary shares in respect of the period ended 31 January 2023.
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
Fortheperiodended31January2023
7.Related party transactions
The Company has a related party relationship with its directors and related companies.
|Unaudited 6 months to 31 January 2023
|Other related parties
|£
|Amounts owed by/(to) other related parties- KASEI Blockchain Ltd
|-
|Amounts owed by/(to) other related parties
|-
|Unaudited 6 Months to 31 January 2023
|Audited period 31 July 2022
|£
|£
|Directors Remuneration
|22,250
|22,250
|22,250
|22,250
