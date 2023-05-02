London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Intrakat Group, a leading player in Greece's construction, infrastructure, renewable energy sources, real estate development, concessions/PPPs, and waste management sectors, has further strengthened its position with the acquisition of Aktor, becoming the second largest construction company in Greece with a backlog of projects exceeding €4 billion.

Intrakat Group's growth plan is based on a clear strategic and investment orientation, with a focus on expanding its business footprint in the coming years. The Group already has a strong presence in all of its targeted sectors and will continue to expand further.

With a turnover of €225 million and €365 million in asset value, the Group's most recent acquisition is the Apanema Resort in Mykonos Town, which will be transformed into a state-of-the-art luxury boutique hotel. Since the beginning of 2022, Intrakat also operates the 5-star "Xenodocheio Milos" in the heart of Athens.

The Group is planning to bid for the new concession of the Attiki Odos by participating as part of a 30% joint venture with the Portuguese company BRISA, a European behemoth with vast experience in road networks and motorways' management.

In the context of the green transition and the energy challenge, Intrakat Group is investing in Renewable Energy Sources, which will be an investment priority and a key growth driver, with stable financial flows for the coming years. Intrakat already has a significant portfolio of RES projects with a capacity of 1.8 GW and electricity storage projects of 0.7 GW. Moreover, as offshore wind farms are a great opportunity for Greece to increase the production of "green" energy, Intrakat has already formed a strategic alliance in this direction, with Parkwind, which has extensive experience in similar projects.

In addition to expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector, the Group plans to strengthen its presence in real estate and tourism infrastructure. Intrakat is focusing on developing luxury hotel and residential units in high-end tourist destinations such as Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Syros, Athens, and Crete.

"We are excited to take this significant step forward for Intrakat Group and consolidate our position as the second largest construction company in Greece. This acquisition will enable us to expand our capabilities and our geographic reach, while continuing to provide high-quality services to our clients," said Andreas Athanasopoulos, Intrakat Group's CEO.

The acquisition of Aktor is a key milestone for Intrakat Group's growth strategy, and the Group's focus on strategic investments and clear direction is expected to drive stable financial flows and position it as a leader in the Greek market for years to come.

Targeted at business investors and those interested in positive growth, this announcement highlights Intrakat Group's continued commitment to expanding its presence in various sectors, while solidifying its position as a major player in Greece's construction and infrastructure markets.

About Intrakat Group

Intrakat Group is a leading player in Greece's construction, infrastructure, renewable energy sources, real estate development, concessions/PPPs, and waste management sectors. With a clear strategic and investment orientation, the Group is focused on expanding its business footprint and has a strong presence in all of its targeted sectors. With a turnover of €225 million and €365 million in asset value, the Group is well-positioned for growth with a backlog of projects exceeding €4 billion. Intrakat Group is committed to strategic investments, clear direction, and providing high-quality services to clients in various sectors while solidifying its position as a major player in Greece's construction and infrastructure markets.

