Pioneering clean energy system developed at University of Derby could help reduce premature deaths in sub-Saharan Africa

DERBY, England, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique hybrid energy generator and storage system that could reduce premature deaths in parts of Ghana and Nigeria is being developed by researchers at the University of Derby.

The team has been awarded £101k for an 18-month project as part of Innovate UK's Energy Catalyst programme.

Working with partner Thermoelectric Conversion Systems, the researchers have completed a feasibility study for a device that combines the ability to use concentrated heat from the sun for cooking with a thermoelectric generator. This will provide electricity that can power small domestic appliances such as mobile phone chargers and radios. Waste heat from the cooking process is transformed into electricity.

The project aims to provide clean cooking and off-grid renewable energy systems to rural communities in Nigeria and Ghana and deliver secure, low-emission and affordable energy.

Zaharaddeen Hussaini, a Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) researcher at the University of Derby, highlights the potential life-saving impact of the system. 'The lack of access to grid energy forces residents to rely on traditional open-fire cooking methods, leading to indoor pollution that contributes to over 500,000 premature deaths each year in sub-Saharan Africa. By providing a sustainable alternative, this system has the potential to not only save lives but also bring electricity to communities that have long been disconnected from the grid.'

The system uses a concentrating solar collector to generate heat for cooking, while a thermoelectric generator captures the waste heat and converts it into electricity. Not only does this solution improve access to clean energy, but its integrated storage tank allows for the storage of energy generated by the sun, making it available for use during periods of low or no sunlight. This ensures a reliable and sustainable source of energy for households.

The team is working on perfecting the design of the system in the UK before travelling to Africa to support with assembly and testing and to provide training on the advantages of clean cooking.

