DJ World Mobile Successfully Launches Commercial Network in East Africa

Chainwire World Mobile Successfully Launches Commercial Network in East Africa 26-May-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, England, May 26th, 2023 - World Mobile has announced the successful launch of its commercial telecom network in Zanzibar. The official debut of World Mobile in the East African territory means Zanzibaris can enjoy mobile data that is 50% cheaper than the national average. The transition from a proof of concept to a commercial model has been supported by the launch of World Mobile's Android application on Google Play. The Android app simplifies data bundle management in addition to providing a platform for users to create a self-sovereign identifier and take advantage of a host of value-added services. World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins said: "Today marks a significant milestone for World Mobile as we proudly announce the successful commercial transition of our network in Zanzibar. We are thrilled to welcome our first paying customers and embark on a journey to connect the unconnected, empowering individuals across Africa and beyond." Following the move to a commercial model, World Mobile has updated its network explorer, WMTScan, which now reports the top earning AirNodes, as part of its commitment to building a transparent sharing economy. Demand for World Mobile's affordable mobile data service has been strong in Zanzibar, with 1,000 new customers signing up per week and a peak daily user count of 16,000 during May 2023. This is a significant achievement for the Tanzanian archipelago, whose population numbers around 1.8m. The proof of concept network was initially deployed as a subsidised, test service available across World Mobile's network of AirNodes. The semi-autonomous territory was chosen to pilot World Mobile's hybrid-connectivity network due to the limitations of extant providers. Internet penetration in Tanzania stands at around 46%, with access concentrated mainly in urban areas. These challenges have negative economic implications, as businesses struggle to participate fully in the digital economy. World Mobile aims to succeed in solving a problem that has attracted the attention of tech giants such as Google and Facebook, starting with building a sharing economy that will fund the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in rural Africa and beyond. World Mobile's solution provides connectivity at a cost multiples lower than traditional mobile network operators. About World Mobile World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and the sharing economy. Local business owners in unconnected regions can operate affordable nodes on its network and bring their community online while sharing the rewards. Learn more: https://worldmobile.io/ Contact: Dan Edelstein Pr@marketacross.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1641053 26-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)