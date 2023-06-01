Orion Oyj: CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - EVK-Capital Oy

ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

1 JUNE 2023 at 21.00 EEST



CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - EVK-Capital Oy

Correction to the stock exchange release published on 1 June 2023 at 18.45 EEST regarding managers' transactions. In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy. Below is the information in the corrected notification:

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: EVK-Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Eija Ronkainen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 32731/5/6

Amendment comment:

In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy.

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-01

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 280000 Unit price: 0.0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 280000 Volume weighted average price: 0.0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.