The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 2
This revised announcement corrects the date and estimated un-audited net asset
value per share within the body of the announcement from 31 May 2023 to 1 June
2023 and from 905.20p to 909.46p respectively. No other amendments have been
made.
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 June 2023 was 909.46p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
02 June 2023