The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 2

This revised announcement corrects the date and estimated un-audited net asset

value per share within the body of the announcement from 31 May 2023 to 1 June

2023 and from 905.20p to 909.46p respectively. No other amendments have been

made.



THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 June 2023 was 909.46p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 June 2023