Dienstag, 06.06.2023
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 07:06
132 Leser
ReadyWise UK: ReadyWise Launches 80-Serving Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket in Europe

Fuel Your Emergencies and Thrive Every Day with Protein Power

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, a leading provider of emergency preparedness and outdoor food solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product in Europe, the 80-Servings Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket with up to 7-year shelf-life.

Designed to be a versatile addition to any food supply, the 80 Serving Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket is a must-have for individuals and families who prioritize preparedness. Whether facing a flooding, electricity fallout, or any other emergency, or simply looking for an easy meal solution for outdoor adventures or at home, being ready is a wise choice.

Protein is indeed crucial, not only during emergencies but also in our daily lives. It plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Adding protein helps with muscle maintenance and repair, immune function, energy source, and nutrient absorption. With just the addition of water, these high-quality meals are ready in minutes, ensuring you can have a satisfying and nutritious meal even in challenging situations.

The 80 Serving Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket comes in stackable buckets, making storage and transportation hassle-free. The buckets have an easy Grab-N-Go handle, allowing for effortless mobility.

ReadyWise Launches 80-Serving Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket in Europe. Fuel Your Emergencies and Thrive Every Day with Protein Power!

80 Servings Meat & Rice Bucket includes:

  • 2 x Roasted Chicken (32 total servings)
  • 1 x Roasted Chicken Flavour Seasoning
  • 2 x Roasted Beef (28 total servings)
  • 1 x Roasted Beef Flavour Seasoning
  • 4 x Rice (20 total servings)

Maintaining a balanced and varied diet, even in emergencies, is essential to meet your nutritional needs. Prioritizing protein-rich foods can improve your overall health and resilience in emergencies and daily life. With the introduction of the 80 Serving Freeze-Dried Meat & Rice Bucket, individuals and families can feel confident in their preparedness and have peace of mind knowing they have a reliable source of nourishment during challenging times.

For more information about ReadyWise in Europe and its products, please visit https://readywise.co.uk; https://readywise.co.uk/de; https://readywise.co.uk/fr.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and United Kingdom, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies and camping meals. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise products, visit www.readywise.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093222/ReadyWise_Meat_Rice_Bucket.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/readywise-launches-80-serving-freeze-dried-meat--rice-bucket-in-europe-301842543.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
