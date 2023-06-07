Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 10:06
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MomMed launches new all-in-one breast pump designed for working mothers

- MomMed's Highly Acclaimed S21 Breast Pump Makes Its Debut in the UK Market

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MomMed, a leading maternal and baby brand, is excited to announce the launch of their flagship product, the S21 breast pump , in the UK market. After receiving rave reviews and gaining immense popularity in the US, MomMed is bringing their innovative breastfeeding solution to mothers in the UK for the first time.

Designed with the needs of working mothers in mind, the S21 breast pump offers a portable and wearable solution that ensures convenience, affordability, and a dignifying experience. Its ergonomic design and upgraded features make it discreet and comfortable to use, allowing mothers to breastfeed more comfortably and seamlessly.

MomMed launches new all-in-one breast pump designed for working mothers

The positive feedback from users in the US has been overwhelming. Samantha Carling shared her excitement, stating, "With this pump, I can pump while helping my kids or even walking them to school. It's discreet, quiet, and fits nicely in my bra. The comfort is exceptional!"

Holly Newhof also expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I love that I can pump while doing household chores or chasing after my toddler. The customizable modes and suction levels are fantastic. This breast pump has truly transformed my life as a working mother."

"At MomMed, our purpose extends beyond supporting women on their path to motherhood. We are deeply committed to nurturing the well-being and quality of life for every mothers.We aim to empower them to embrace a more fulfilling and enjoyable life." said Alex, founder of MomMed.

MomMed's entry into the UK market with their highly acclaimed S21 breast pump highlights the brand's commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional products to meet the needs of mothers worldwide. The positive reception and success in the US have paved the way for MomMed's expansion, and they are thrilled to provide working mothers in the UK with a game-changing breastfeeding solution.

About MomMed

Established in 2017, MomMed is a baby and maternity brand dedicated to providing helpful products and fostering a loving, caring, and supportive community. Its product line encompasses the entire journey from pre-pregnancy to parenting. In line with the brand's mission to equip every family with the most professional guidance and companionship. MomMed has accompanied more than 2 million women to their motherhood since its inception.

For more information: https://mommed.com/

PR CONTACT: mommedofficial@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092764/MomMed_launches_all_in_one_breast_pump_designed_working_mothers.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mommed-launches-new-all-in-one-breast-pump-designed-for-working-mothers-301843402.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.