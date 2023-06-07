MomMed launches new all-in-one breast pump designed for working mothers

- MomMed's Highly Acclaimed S21 Breast Pump Makes Its Debut in the UK Market

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MomMed, a leading maternal and baby brand, is excited to announce the launch of their flagship product, the S21 breast pump , in the UK market. After receiving rave reviews and gaining immense popularity in the US, MomMed is bringing their innovative breastfeeding solution to mothers in the UK for the first time.

Designed with the needs of working mothers in mind, the S21 breast pump offers a portable and wearable solution that ensures convenience, affordability, and a dignifying experience. Its ergonomic design and upgraded features make it discreet and comfortable to use, allowing mothers to breastfeed more comfortably and seamlessly.

The positive feedback from users in the US has been overwhelming. Samantha Carling shared her excitement, stating, "With this pump, I can pump while helping my kids or even walking them to school. It's discreet, quiet, and fits nicely in my bra. The comfort is exceptional!"

Holly Newhof also expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I love that I can pump while doing household chores or chasing after my toddler. The customizable modes and suction levels are fantastic. This breast pump has truly transformed my life as a working mother."

"At MomMed, our purpose extends beyond supporting women on their path to motherhood. We are deeply committed to nurturing the well-being and quality of life for every mothers.We aim to empower them to embrace a more fulfilling and enjoyable life." said Alex, founder of MomMed.

MomMed's entry into the UK market with their highly acclaimed S21 breast pump highlights the brand's commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional products to meet the needs of mothers worldwide. The positive reception and success in the US have paved the way for MomMed's expansion, and they are thrilled to provide working mothers in the UK with a game-changing breastfeeding solution.

About MomMed

Established in 2017, MomMed is a baby and maternity brand dedicated to providing helpful products and fostering a loving, caring, and supportive community. Its product line encompasses the entire journey from pre-pregnancy to parenting. In line with the brand's mission to equip every family with the most professional guidance and companionship. MomMed has accompanied more than 2 million women to their motherhood since its inception.

