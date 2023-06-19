EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Schlagwort(e): Dividende

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share



19.06.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

Malta, 19 June 2023. Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) ("Samara") announces that today it has sold its entire stake in crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of USD 118.9 million, or roughly EUR 109.7 million. Considering the book value of the Block.one stake on Samara's balance sheet, the transaction is expected to result in a profit on sale of approx. USD 52 million, or EUR 48 million.

Against this background, Samara's management intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share for a total amount of approx. EUR 74 million, to be resolved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com

19.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

